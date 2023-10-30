Ballon d'Or 2023: Rankings from 16 to 20 revealed as Karim Benzema misses out on top 15

France Football have revealed the 16-20 rankings for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award.

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has been named the 20th-best player in the world for the 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old scored 28 goals and registered 11 assists in 57 appearances in all competitions for Inter. He won two trophies with the Serie A giants and the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane is ranked 19th in the list. The England international scored 32 goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances for a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side.

Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham comes in at number 18. The youngster had a wonderful season for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances, finishing second in the Bundesliga.

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia finished 17th in the rankings. The 22-year-old winger netted 14 goals and registered 17 assists in 43 appearances, helping Napoli win the Serie A title.

2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema drops down to 16th in the rankings to wrap up the list. The 35-year-old had a decent campaign, registering 31 goals and six assists in 43 appearances for Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi could be given the Super Ballon d'Or in 2029: Reports

According to AS (via SPORTbible), Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi could be handed the Super Ballon d'Or in 2029.

Messi has already won seven Ballons d'Or, the most in football history. He has been heavily tipped to win his eighth later today (October 30), following his blockbuster 2022-23 season.

However, one award that has eluded him in his career is the Super Ballon d'Or. This rare award is given to the best men's player of the past three decades. The only player to have won was Alfredo Di Stefano in 1989.

As per AS, should the award be given out again in 2029, Messi would reportedly be the favorite to win it.