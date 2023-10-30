France Football have revealed the 21-25th-ranked players for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award.

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has been named the 25th-best player in the world for the 2022-23 season. He had a good campaign for RB Leipzig, scoring three goals in 41 appearances, and winning the DFB-Pokal.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been ranked 24th. The 22-year-old scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 appearances, helping the Gunners challenge for the Premier League title.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana finishes 23rd in the rankings. He had a good season for Inter Milan, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances. He won the Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa Italiana, and reached the UEFA Champions League final.

Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae is 22nd in the rankings. He made 45 appearances for Napoli last season, helping them win the Serie A title.

Antoine Griezmann wraps up the second list ranked 21st in the world. The Frenchman had a decent season for Atletico Madrid, netting 16 goals and 19 assists in 48 appearances.

Who won the Ballon d'Or in 2022?

The Ballon d'Or has been awarded 66 times in history to the best footballer each season. Karim Benzema was the last recipient of the prestigious award, winning it for the first time in his career on October 17, 2022.

Benzema had a phenomenal 2021-22 season, scoring 44 goals and providing 15 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. He also won the La Liga title, UEFA Champions League, and Supercopa de Espana, making him a worthy winner of the Ballon d'Or.

The 35-year-old currently plies his trade for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, having joined them in the summer as a free agent.