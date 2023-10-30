Ballon d'Or 2023: Rankings from 5 to 7 revealed as Rodri finishes outside podium

France Football have revealed the fifth- to seventh-ranked players for the men's 2023 Ballon d'Or award.

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has been named the seventh-best player in the world for the 2022–23 season. The 23-year-old scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, helping the Cityzens win the treble. He also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. is ranked sixth. The Brazilian netted 23 goals and registered 21 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions, aiding Los Blancos in winning three trophies.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri wraps up this list after being ranked fifth. The 27-year-old truly established himself as the best defensive midfielder in the world, registering four goals and seven assists in 56 appearances as the Cityzens won the treble.

Ballon d'Or 2023 contender Erling Haaland wins Gerd Muller Trophy

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland was crowned with the Gerd Muller trophy as he was named the best striker of the year during the 2022–23 season. The 23-year-old will also be aiming to win the Ballon d'Or against Lionel Messi later tonight at the ceremony in Paris.

Haaland had an exceptional season for the Cityzens, scoring 52 goals and providing nine assists in 53 appearances across all competitions. His stellar returns helped Manchester City win the treble of the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup.

The Norwegian ace has started this season with a bang as well, proving he is the best striker in the world. He has netted 13 goals in 15 appearances to date.

The Cityzens will next play host to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, November 4. The Premier League top scorer will be keen to increase his tally of 11 goals for the league campaign against the Cherries.