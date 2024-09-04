Ballon d'Or 2024: Aitana Bonmati and Lauren James among 30 nominees for Women's Ballon d'Or award

Barcelona Femení's Aitana Bonmati and Chelsea Women's Lauren James are among the 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon d'Or Feminin award. The award is given to the best women's player in the world from the previous season.

Barcelona have the most representatives in the 30 player shortlist with eight, followed by Chelsea with four.

Here is the complete shortlist for the award:

Lauren Hemp - Man City

Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit

Barbra Banda - Shanghai RCB/Orlando Pride

Tarciane - Houston Dash

Manuela Giugliano - Roma

Mallory Swanson - Chicago Red Stars

Glodis Viggosdottir - Bayern Munich

Mariona Caldentey - Barcelona/Arsenal

Lauren James - Chelsea

Patricia Guijarro - Barcelona

Lea Schuller - Bayern Munich

Gabi Portilho - Corinthians

Tabitha Chawinga - PSG

Caroline Graham Hansen - Barcelona

Lindsey Horan - Lyon

Lucy Bronze - Barcelona/Chelsea

Yui Hasegawa - Man City

Ada Hegerberg - Lyon

Sjoeke Nüsken - Chelsea

Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona

Alex Putellas - Barcelona

Grace Geyoro - PSG

Khadija Shaw - Man City

Guilia Gwinn - Bayern Munich

Salma Paralluelo - Barcelona

Ewa Pajor - Wolfsburg/Barcelona

Sophie Smith - Portland Thorns

Marie-Antoinette Katoto - PSG

Mayra Ramirez - Chelsea

Alyssa Naeher - Chicago Red Stars

The last three winners of the award have represented Barcelona and Spain and it wouldn't come as a surprise if that trend continues considering the Catalan club's dominance last season.

Aitana Bonmati and Lauren James favourites for 2024 Ballon d'Or Feminin

Bonmati is the current Ballon d'Or holder, having won the award in 2023 after helping Barca Femeni secure a treble of the Primera Division, Women's UEFA Champions League, and Supercopa de Espana.

Last season, Barcelona went one better as they won four trophies, defending the three trophies and adding the Copa de la Reina to their collection. The attacking midfielder made a major contribution to the club's success with 26 goals and 18 assists.

Bonmati will face stiff competition from Chelsea's 22-year-old forward Lauren James. Chelsea won the English Women's Super League, edging out Manchester City on goal difference. However, the Blues crashed out of the Champions League in the semi-final after a 2-1 aggregate loss to Barcelona. James scored 19 goals and provided eight assists for Chelsea.

United States Women's National Team's (USWNT) Sophia Smith is also an outside contender for the award. She helped the USWNT win the Gold Cup at the start of the year before starring for them at the Olympics, where they clinched the Gold medal. The 24-year-old, however, failed to taste domestic success with her club, Portland Thorns.

