Ballon d'Or 2024: Date, venue and more details about event comes to light

The date has been set for the most prestigious individual award in world football. The 2024 Ballon d'Or will be crowned in October and all eyes will be on Paris where the winner will be announced.

The showpiece award will be handed out on October 28 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The event will be co-organized by France Football and L’Équipe.

The awards handed out at the 2024 edition will include the Men’s Ballon d’Or, Women's Ballon d'Or, Kopa Trophy (best player under 21 years of age), Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer of the previous season), Men’s Club of the Year Trophy and Women’s Club of the Year Trophy.

With potential contenders already being discussed and the most prestigious club competitions for the year already sewn up, fans and players alike will now turn their attention to the upcoming international competitions.

Real Madrid duo expected to contend for Men's Ballon d'Or award

This year, the Ballon d'Or winner is widely expected to be one of two Real Madrid stars after they helped Los Blancos to a treble. The Spanish giants claimed the Copa de Espana, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League in a hallmark season.

As a result, a good number of their players could be considered for the award. Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham have emerged as the front runners for the award. as the pair had a fantastic season on the pitch.

The Brazilian bagged 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances across competitions while the English midfielder scored 23 times and provided 13 assists in 42 outings. The pair also had a joint goal involvement in the final at Wembley as their side lifted an unprecedented 15th Champions League crown.

The two players will now have to outdo each other at this summer's continental competitions for their respective nations, with national honors likey to be a decider in the Ballon d'Or voting.