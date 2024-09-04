Ballon d'Or 2024: Rodri and Declan Rice among fourth set of 5 nominees for award

Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Arsenal's record signing Declan Rice have been shortlisted for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award. The Premier League duo have been named in the fourth set of nominees released on Wednesday, September 4.

The Ballon d'Or, presented by France Football, is given to the best player in men's football from the previous season. The two midfielders are joined by fellow Premier League star Cole Palmer.

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane also features in the list alongside Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha.

The Ballon d'Or nominees are being announced at the moment, with 20 players already named and 10 remaining.

Rodri one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is one of the favourites to win the prestigious award this year. Rodri won the Premier League with City and also the European Championship with Spain last season.

Moreover, his performances for his national side at the 2024 Euros were rewarded with the Golden Ball award, which is awarded to the best player of the tournament. He is joined by his Manchester City teammates Erling Haaland and Phil Foden in the list, with 10 players yet to be shortlisted.

The winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or will be announced on Monday, October 28.

