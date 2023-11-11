“Ballon d’Or 2024,” “We will never witness anything like this” - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo seals 3-1 Al-Nassr win over Al-Wehda

Fans reacted joyously on X after Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League, away from home, on Saturday, November 11.

The Knights of Najd broke the deadlock in the 11th minute via Alex Telles' brilliant free-kick. The Portuguese full-back found the bottom-left corner while Ronaldo acted as the decoy. Sadio Mane had a great chance to double their advantage 10 minutes later, but his header was saved by Munir.

Abdulelah Al-Amri made it 2-0 for Al-Nassr in the 39th minute with a thumping header from a Marcelo Brozovic corner. Cristiano Ronaldo took advantage of an abysmal error by the Al-Wehda defense in the 50th minute to get on the scoresheet with a fine finish.

Anderson Talisca thought he had made it 4-0 in the 66th minute following Telles' cross. However, Ronaldo was deemed to have been in an offside position, resulting in VAR chalking off the goal.

Anselmo pulled one back for Al-Wehda in the 81st minute, following an excellent team move from a free-kick. Abdulrahman Ghareeb netted in the 97th minute, but his goal was also ruled out because he was offside in the buildup.

Fans commended Ronaldo for his performance. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a pass accuracy of 87 percent, created one big chance, won three duels, and scored an important goal.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been scoring in every game for the past 2 months. Ballon d’Or 2024… Who says no?" One fan posted.

"1110 career goal contributions for Cristiano Ronaldo. We will never witness anything like this ever again."

Ronaldo has now scored 16 goals and provided nine assists in 17 appearances across all competitions this season. He has thus helped Al-Nassr get to second in the league with 31 points from 13 games.

Al-Wehda vs Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Exploring the stats from Saudi Pro League clash

Cristiano Ronaldo was able to aid Al-Nassr in securing an important 3-1 win against Al-Wehda on Saturday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Luis Castro's side dominated possession with 60 percent of the ball. They also completed a total of 591 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. In contrast, the home team had 40 percent possession and registered 390 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent.

Both teams had numerous chances to inflict more damage. Al-Nassr were slightly more threatening in attack, landing a total of 15 shots with nine of them being on target. On the other hand, Al-Wehda had 16 shots in total, with five being on target.