Ballon d'Or 2025: Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hannah Hampton win Yachine Trophy for best goalkeepers in men’s and women’s football

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hannah Hampton have won the prestigious Yachine Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony. They were crowned as the best goalkeepers in men's and women's football based on their performances during the 2024-25 campaign.

Donnarumma and Hampton received their rewards at the Ballon d'Or gala at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, on Monday, September 22. This occurred shortly after Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal won the 2025 Men’s Kopa Trophy award.

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had an excellent season for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season. The 26-year-old kept 17 clean sheets in 47 appearances across all competitions, helping the Ligue 1 outfit win the treble, including the league title and UEFA Champions League. Donnarumma won the award over Alisson Becker, Yann Sommer, Thibaut Courtois, and Yassine Bounou, who made the top five in that order.

On the other hand, Hannah Hampton excelled for Chelsea and England last season. The 24-year-old helped the Blues win three trophies, including the Women's Super League and Women's FA Cup. She also helped England win the UEFA Women's Championship.

"Is it time for football to be fair" - Egypt manager believes Mohamed Salah should win the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Egypt boss Hossam Hassan reckons Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year due to his performances last season. The winner is set to be crowned in the coming hours.

While Salah is expected to finish in the top five, Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele are the current favorites to win the Ballon d'Or. Hassan said on Instagram (via Football365):

“Considering the hardships he encountered along his journey, he deserves it.. Based on the size of the challenges you overcome, he deserves it. Measuring years of brilliance, excellence and creativity in the strongest league in the world, he deserves it."

He added:

“It is difficult to get to the top, but all the difficulty lies in continuing on the top, and he has reached the top and continued on it for many years thanks to God first, then his talent, hard work and determination until he became a role model for all success seekers.. Is it time for football to be fair and fair with them to choose the winner?”

“Our prayers and the prayers of all Egyptians and all Salah’s fans around the world, that Salah should be the winner of the Ballon d’Or to be the best crowning of the career of a great player that may not be repeated again in our history of Egyptian, Arab and African football, but also international.”

Salah had a brilliant season for Liverpool, recording 34 goals and 23 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions, helping them win the Premier League title.

