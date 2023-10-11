Barcelona fans on X (formerly Twitter) are camping for Ferran Torres to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland after the Spaniard claimed Taylor Swift's Blank Space is one of his favorite songs.

Swift, one of the most popular singers in the world, has countless fans, including some celebrities. Torres is also seemingly an admirer of the 33-year-old American singer. Torres names Anuel's Sola and Swift's Blank Space as two of his favorite songs. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I have one that I listen to with one of my best friends, which is Sola by Anuel that I really like and I also wear Blank Space by Taylor Swift."

His revelation has started a hilarious campaign from Barca fans, who are now claiming that the former Manchester City player should win the Ballon d'Or.

To give readers a context, earlier this year, when Barca's Alejandro Balde said he is not a Taylor Swift fan, Real Madrid fans on social media campaigned that Jude Bellingham should win the Golden Boy award ahead of the left-back.

Taylor Swift's fan army, also known as the Swifties, started voting against Balde in numbers after the comment. Hence, it can be deduced that Barca fans' recent claims are related to the previous incident.

Some of the fans are making hilarious claims on X as one of them wrote:

"He's getting that Ballon d'or before Haaland and Mbappe."

Torres, 23, is a talented young attacker. That said, he has often underperformed since joining La Blaugrana back in January 2022. He has scored 18 goals and has provided nine assists in 81 matches for the Catalan club. This season, the Spain international has scored four goals in 10 matches across competitions.

While the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are tipped to win the Ballon d'Or in the near future, Ferran Torres' fandom of Taylor Swift has made Barcelona fans vocal about his chances. Here are some of the best reactions on X:

Barcelona's Ferran Torres expressed his admiration for the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Ferran Torres has already shared the dressing room with some of the biggest stars in modern football when playing for teams like Barcelona, Manchester City, and the Spain national team.

Torres was recently asked to share his picks for the best players in the world at the moment apart from Lionel Messi. The 23-year-old named Mbappe and Haaland as players who are currently atop world football. He said (quotes via Barca Universal):

“There are very very good players who are at a spectacular level, like Mbappe, Haaland.”

Both Mbappe and Haaland are two of the most prolific attackers in world football. Any team in the world would like to have such attacking quality in their ranks. Whether Torres can team up with either of those players for Barcelona in the near future remains to be seen.