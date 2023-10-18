"Ballon d'Or worthy goal", "We don’t do tap ins" – Fans in awe of incredible Lionel Messi finish as Argentina take lead against Peru

2023 Ballon d'Or nominee Lionel Messi once again wowed fans after he scored a phenomenal goal in Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Peru.

The Inter Miami superstar returned to Lionel Scaloni's starting XI after a recent muscular injury. He took no time in marking the occasion with a superb effort in the 32nd minute.

Lionel Messi was played a neat ball by Enzo Fernandez and didn't even need a touch before firing past Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. It was a goal that sent Argentina fans at the Estadio Nacional de Lima into hysteria.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner doubled La Abiceleste's lead just 10 minutes later. He again linked up with Fernandez to hit a brace and take his international tally to 106 goals and 56 assists in 178 caps.

However, it was Messi's first goal that truly earned plaudits from fans on X (formerly Twitter). One fan reckons it was a strike worthy of the Argentina skipper winning his eighth Ballon d'Or:

"Ballon d'or worthy goal. Football is back!!!"

Another fan saluted the effort from La Abiceleste's World Cup hero:

"We don't do tap ins."

Here's how fans on X reacted to Lionel Messi's stunning strike against Peru:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to win his eighth Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi looks set to win the award for the eighth time.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Lionel Messi has been informed that he'll win his eighth Ballon d'Or later this month. The awards ceremony takes place on Monday, October 2023 and it appears the Inter Miami superstar has triumphed.

Messi lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup with an incredible performance throughout as Argentina triumphed in Qatar. He bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games, also winning the Golden Ball award.

The legendary forward also impressed for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in 41 games across competitions. He won his second Ligue 1 title with the Parisians before departing for MLS side Inter Miami.

Should Messi indeed win the award he will become the first active MLS player to do so. He won the award six times while at Barcelona in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2019. The Argentine icon last picked up the award in 2021 while a PSG player.

Messi looks set to beat the likes of Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne and his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. He is the record holder, two wins ahead of longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.