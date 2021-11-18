"Banned before I had seen it" - Steven Gerrard confirms ketchup ban to boost 'elite mentality' at Aston Villa

Newly-appointed Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that the club's players have been banned from consuming ketchup.

Steven Gerrard wants his players to have a strong mentality and strive hard to become successful players. Speaking at his first pre-match press conference as Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard said:

"It was banned before I had seen it! The players have to have the right mentality. Go above and beyond. They need to strive to be elite."

Steven Gerrard was unveiled as the new Aston VIlla manager earlier this month following the sacking of Dean Smith. Villa are currently struggling to secure a positive result and have lost five consecutive games in the Premier League.

It is worth noting that Dean Smith has been announced as the new Norwich City manager following Daniel Farke's sacking.

The last time Aston Villa managed to win a game in the Premier League was against Manchester United at Old Trafford back in September.

Steven Gerrard has made a bright start to his managerial career. The former Liverpool captain managed to win the Scottish Premiership with Rangers last season, their first league title in a decade.

Steven Gerrard wants to focus on Aston Villa rather than talk about Liverpool

It was inevitable that Steven Gerrard would be asked questions about Liverpool during his first press conference as Aston Villa manager. However, Gerrard has promised that he is committed to the cause at Villa Park and does not want to talk about Liverpool. Steven Gerrard said:

"I think everyone around the world knows what Liverpool means to me, but the focus and my commitment is very much at Aston Villa. I said last week in a one-to-one [interview] that I'm all in and I can promise our supporters, that's the case."

"In terms of Liverpool, again, I don't think this press conference should be about any other club but Aston Villa. I think we have to show respect to our supporters," he added.

It is widely regarded that Steven Gerrard could succeed Jurgen Klopp as the new Liverpool manager. However, the 41-year-old manager wants Klopp to take his time at Anfield. Gerrard added:

"Liverpool have a world class coach and if he was to sign a lifetime deal I would be very happy for them and him."

Liverpool are scheduled to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on the 11th of December 2021. Steven Gerrard is looking forward to his clash with Jurgen Klopp:

"He sent me a message and he said he’s looking forward to a big hug on the side on December 11th so that’s something to look forward to."

