"Barça, now optimistic" - Fabrizio Romano issues update on contract situation of Barcelona star

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barcelona have grown optimistic about extending Sergi Roberto’s contract. According to Romano, the Spaniard’s new contract will keep him at the club for one more season, until June 2024.

Roberto, 31, has been with the Blaugrana since 2006. Rising through the youth ranks, the versatile player officially joined the senior team in 2013.

Roberto has never been an automatic pick at Barcelona, but he remains as integral as ever. The Spaniard is the only player at the Camp Nou who can not only play as a right-back but also in midfield, both as a defensive midfielder and as a central midfielder.

Barcelona are closing in on agreement to extend the contract of Sergi Roberto until June 2024. Salary will include add-ons related to performances, parties discussing final details as Helena Condis Edo first reported. Barça, now optimistic.

According to Marca, Roberto took a big pay cut when he signed a one-year extension last summer. The club, acknowledging his contributions and performances, offered him a similar one-year extension in January. Only this time, the player turned it down.

As per Romano, the club have since made headway in the negotiations and are inching close to keeping the player at the Camp Nou for one more season. Shedding light on the saga, Romano tweeted:

“Barcelona are closing in on agreement to extend the contract of Sergi Roberto until June 2024.

“Salary will include add-ons related to performances, parties discussing final details as Helena Condis Edo first reported. Barça, now optimistic.”

Roberto has featured in 18 games for the Blaugrana this season in all competitions, scoring twice and claiming two assists.

Ronald Koeman reveals which Barcelona player shared a special partnership with Lionel Messi

Current Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was in charge of Barca between July 2020 and October 2021. In his only full season at Camp Nou, Koeman had the privilege of coaching Lionel Messi and welcoming current Barca star Pedri.

Dream partnership 🎙️ Ronald Koeman: “It was Messi who saw Pedri’s qualities straight away. He gave Pedri the ball and was ready to combine in games with him”Dream partnership 🎙️ Ronald Koeman: “It was Messi who saw Pedri’s qualities straight away. He gave Pedri the ball and was ready to combine in games with him”Dream partnership ♥️ https://t.co/7f3JcXydgl

In an interview with Andy van der Meijde, Koeman revealed that Messi immediately recognized Pedri’s qualities and was willing to combine with him during matches. The coach revealed:

“Messi was very humble. He immediately noticed Pedri’s qualities and was willing to combine with him during matches, unlike other players.”

Pedri has emerged as one of the best players at Barcelona, running the show with his inch-perfect passes and ability to score clutch goals. The 20-year-old central midfielder has played 28 matches for the Catalans this season, scoring six goals.

