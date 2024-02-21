“Barca have better teammate relationship” - Fans react to how Cristiano Ronaldo and other Real Madrid stars skipped ex-teammate’s birthday party

Back in 2012, Cristiano Ronaldo and the majority of his Real Madrid teammates did not turn up to Michael Essien's birthday party, despite being invited by the then-Los Blancos on-loan midfielder.

Essien, who made his name in European football while playing for Chelsea, was loaned to Real Madrid during the 2012-13 season. Playing under former Blues boss Jose Mourinho at the Santiago Bernabeu, Essien turned 30 during that season.

The Ghanaian midfielder, usually known as a cheerful footballer, invited all of his Real Madrid teammates to his birthday party. However, it was as good as a no-show as only two players showed up - Ricardo Carvalho (who was also a former Chelsea teammate) and Luka Modric.

Essien was reportedly upset with the developments and had to be consoled by a fuming Mourinho, who was livid with his players.

Referring to this incident in the book - 'Jose Mourinho: Up Close and Personal', reputed journalist Rob Beasley revealed:

"Mourinho said that Madrid was a political club with warring factions and told me a story about Essien inviting teammates to his 30th birthday but only a few turned up."

"He had to console Essien, saying it was nothing personal and that it didn't mean the players didn't like him but they simply were only concerned with themselves and had better things to do," he added.

"Barca have better teamate relationship environment compare to rm. Im rm fans," one user (lolypopboy3) commented.

Eden Hazard picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard retired from football last year. Having replaced Cristiano Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu as their new No. 7, Hazard's career took a fall from his graceful days at Chelsea.

Now asked to give his opinion on the GOAT debate between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Hazard said (via Obi One Podcast) that he prefers the latter:

"For me Messi is the one. Messi is the one if you talk about football. But then people they have different opinions on that though, Ronaldo is the goat to score goals and to bring trophies to the team. This guy wow, look at him now he is 39 and will score goals until he is 50, believe me."

Asked to pick his GOAT, Hazard replied:

“Me, I am more my style of play is Messi, but for me the greatest is Zidane."

Hazard made 76 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid, registering seven goals and 12 assists.