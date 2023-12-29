"Barca fans ain't gonna like this one" - Fans react as video of Barcelona star revealing Cristiano Ronaldo is his idol comes to light

Barcelona's latest recruit, Vitor Roque, is making waves following his arrival in Spain. While anticipation for his Blaugrana debut is at an all-time high, a video showcasing Roque calling Cristiano Ronaldo his idol has arguably garnered more attention.

After securing the 18-year-old wunderkind's signature in the summer, Barcelona have finally welcomed Vitor Roque, with the player officially joining the senior squad in January of next year. Considering Robert Lewandowski's woeful return in front of the goal this term, Culers all around the world have re-ignited their hopes for the season with the arrival of Roque.

However, the former Athletico Paranaense forward has been attracting headlines for a different reason altogether. In a recent video that has surfaced, Roque said that Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the one whom he idolizes. As soon as the said video went viral, fans pounced on social media to share their opinions on the matter. One fan stated:

"Barca fans ain't gonna like this one."

The Brazilian prodigy also shared a tweet back in 2021, where he suggested Cristiano Ronaldo was a cut above the rest. In the said tweet, Vitor Roque wrote:

"Please don’t compare Cristiano Ronaldo with anyone."

Vitor Roque ranking Cristiano Ronaldo as the best in 2021

For Barcelona fans, Roque's choice of role model could be divisive. However, if the teenage striker can replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's form at Camp Nou, even to a small extent, complaints would be the last thing to come out of Catalonia.

Roque is already regarded as one of the best young talents out there, having recorded 29 goals in the ongoing Brazilian season. With Barcelona having shelled out a reported €40m plus add-ons for his services, the reigning Spanish champions would hope for Roque to fire away as soon as possible.

Multiple Barcelona players have previously named Cristiano Ronaldo as their idol

Roque revealing himself to be a Cristiano Ronaldo fan is no news for Blaugrana fans. Several other Barcelona players have also claimed to have idolized the Portuguese superstar in the past, with Ferran Torres being the most recent example.

The Spanish attacker recently spoke about the rivalry of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, terming La Pulga as the best player in the history of the sport. However, he also revealed that the Al Nassr forward has been an inspiration for him, saying (via Marca):

"I think Leo (is the best in history). But I also have to tell you that for me, Cristiano is a leader, an idol, because to compete with the best player in history, that has an incredible merit."

Torres' Barcelona teammate Joao Felix has also come out to speak highly about his legendary compatriot, saying in 2019 (via Record):

"Cristiano is my childhood idol, he is an example in everything for me."

Apart from Felix and Torres, former Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has also named Ronaldo as his idol.