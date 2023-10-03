Fans were quick to troll Lionel Messi as Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr claw back from a halftime deficit and record a 3-1 triumph over Tajikistan's Istiklol Dushanbe. The 38-year-old football maestro etched his mark on the game, scoring in the 66th minute to level the scores.

However, it wasn't just the goal that caught the attention. It was Ronaldo's iconic "Calma" celebration, which reignited memories and sparked comparisons with his longstanding rival Messi.

The first 45 minutes of the match were a tense affair, as both teams battled for dominance on the pitch. However, Istiklol drew first blood just before halftime, courtesy of a clinical finish by Ivory Coast forward Senin Sebia.

Undeterred, Al-Nassr entered the second half with urgency. Their efforts bore fruit when Cristiano Ronaldo elegantly chipped the ball past the goalkeeper, signaling to the fans with his famous "Calma" celebration. It was a celebration he notably performed after scoring at Barcelona's Camp Nou, where Lionel Messi achieved legendary status.

This prompted fans to take to Twitter (X), trolling Barcelona fans, with some even poking fun at Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar, unlike Ronaldo, has been sidelined due to fitness issues at Inter Miami since the September international break. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Further increasing their momentum, Al-Nassr pulled ahead in the 72nd minute when Anderson Talisca converted a well-placed ball from Ayman Yahya. Talisca added another to his tally just five minutes later, thanks to a precise ball from Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

The final whistle confirmed Al-Nassr's victorious resurgence, leaving them with six points from two games in the group stage. As Al-Nassr prepare to face Abha in their next league fixture slated for October 6, Ronaldo will undoubtedly continue to be a pivotal figure.

When Cristiano Ronaldo named Zinedine Zidane as third contender in the GOAT debate with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have not only shattered records but also pushed the boundaries of what is possible on the football pitch. However, the Portuguese forward has added another player to the debate about who gets anointed as the Greatest Of All Time.

In his November 2022 interview with television host Piers Morgan, Ronaldo named Zinedine Zidane as the one player who could stand beside himself and Messi. When posed the question about Lionel Messi being the greatest player he'd ever witnessed, Cristiano Ronaldo said (via Sport Bible):

"Probably, yes. Him and [Zinedine] Zidane probably, that I have played and fought with. Messi is an amazing player, he is magic. As a person, we share the stage 16 years. Imagine, 16 years we share. He's a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me."

The inclusion of Zidane in this debate is noteworthy. As Cristiano Ronaldo's manager at Real Madrid between 2015 and 2018, the duo formed an indomitable partnership, capturing three consecutive Champions League titles.

Zidane himself was an extraordinary player, revered as one of the greatest midfielders to have ever graced the sport. He was a virtuoso with the ball, blending impeccable passing and dribbling skills with a knack for the sublime. His iconic career culminated in guiding France to the 2006 World Cup final but it was unfortunately overshadowed by his infamous headbutt on Italy's Marco Materazzi.