Javier Tebas has a sick obsession with Barcelona: Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hit back at La Liga chief Javier Tebas after the latter recently criticized the Blaugrana over the departure of Lionel Messi.

"In place of agreement and understanding, he always looks for conflict. He has a sick obsession to see how he can hurt Barca and the club’s values," Laporta was quoted as saying.

"Javier Tebas is obsessed with Barcelona. Instead of looking for understanding, he seeks conflict. It's an obsession, a sickness. He seeks to damage Barcelona and the values of the club. We know him well." pic.twitter.com/gj4d7ZzJIR — total Barça (@totalBarca) September 12, 2021

"But Barca fans know him. They seemed improper comments for a La Liga president. He says Messi did not stay at Barca, but he was the main reason that he didn’t, for his jealousy and because his financial fair play is trying to be more papist than the pope.

"What Barca won’t do is let Tebas appropriate the club’s rights, nor will we follow the personal projects of Mr Tebas, who wants to use Barca’s interests to get money, mortgaging the club’s television rights for 50 years."

It should be recalled that Javier Tebas has launched several attacks on Barcelona over the loss of Lionel Messi in the last few days.

The La Liga president recently told Diaro Sport that the Argentine's departure wasn't down to economic reasons.

Tebas: "Perhaps Messi's departure has been a bit more painful than the departure of others such as Ronaldo, Mourinho and Guardiola, because personally I consider him the best in history, and he didn't deserve to leave like that." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 12, 2021

Apparently, Tebas expected the Blaugrana to concord with La Liga over the CVC deal, which would help generate substantial revenue. However, the club turned down the offer as it meant they'd lose 10% of their income for the next 50 years.

Barcelona's commitment to the European Super League also played a part. As Joan Laporta revealed, accepting the CVC deal would mean the club would withdraw their participation in the proposed breakaway competition.

Instead, they maintain their interest in the ESL, alongside Juventus and Real Madrid.

Javier Tebas recently criticized Barcelona over the departure of Lionel Messi

Barcelona in the post-Messi era

It was the end of an era at Barcelona this summer as Lionel Messi ended his 21-year association with the Catalan giants to join PSG. Though a tough blow, the Camp Nou outfit appear to have moved on from the setback as evident in their dealings this season.

The Blaugrana have assigned the legendary number 10 jersey to rising talent Ansu Fati. They've also done well at a sporting level, recording two wins and one draw from their three La Liga games so far.

It remains to be seen if they'll end the campaign with silverware.

