"Barca Prime", "Masterclass incoming" - Fans react as Lionel Messi led Inter Miami name starting XI to face Dallas in Leagues Cup fixture

Football fans have erupted with excitement as Lionel Messi will lead Inter Miami's starting XI in their electrifying Leagues Cup fixture against Dallas. What has made this occasion even more extraordinary is the presence of two other legends from Messi's Barcelona days – Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

As the trio look set to grace the pitch together for the first time since their Camp Nou days, nostalgia will fill the air for many Barca fans. The mesmerizing chemistry between Messi and Alba on the right flank is hardly forgettable, as it was a partnership that brought destruction to their opponents.

Meanwhile, the ever-reliable Sergio Busquets will stand tall in the midfield, masterfully commanding the game from deep.

Head coach Tata Martino has made two key changes to the starting line-up that had emerged victorious against Orlando City. Jordi Alba will make his much-anticipated first start for the club, adding a new dimension to Miami's attacking prowess.

Additionally, Diego Gomez, the promising young talent, has received the honor of making his full debut, filling in the shoes of Benjamin Cremaschi.

Fans took to Twitter to express their anticipation at witnessing this legendary reunion between the former Barcelona stars for Inter Miami in Texas. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Jorge Mas discusses Lionel Messi's sensational move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has chosen to embrace a new chapter in his illustrious career by joining Inter Miami. Despite receiving enticing offers from prestigious football clubs in Europe and the Middle East, he opted for the American dream. This will give the Argentine legend the unique opportunity to elevate both his own profile and the sport in the United States.

The longterm pursuit of Messi, culminating in this groundbreaking move, was revealed in detail by Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas. He told Offside with Taylor Twellman that he engaged in countless discussions with Messi to understand the playmaker's aspirations and drive for success (via GOAL):

“I was at the facility every day, and I had an opportunity to talk to Lionel extensively. I asked him, ‘What are your aspirations? What are your dreams?’ Right? Like, ‘What do you want?’ We’re competing for the best player in the world with the powerhouses of global soccer and with endless money that we cannot compete with. So, I had to try to find what makes Lionel Messi tick.

He revealed that Inter Miami offered Messi the chance to revolutionize football in the United States:

"What can we offer that someone else can’t? In this country, Lionel Messi has the opportunity to change the sport. If he would have stayed at PSG, wasn’t gonna change the sport. If he returned to Barcelona, either. And going to Saudi, wasn’t gonna change the sport there.”

Since arriving in the States, Messi's impact has been nothing short of astonishing. Scoring an impressive five goals in his first three appearances, the mercurial 2022 World Cup winner has wasted no time in making his mark.

The decision to join the young Florida club may have seemed audacious at first. However, with Lionel Messi's legendary status, it could prove to be a pivotal moment in the evolution of football in the United States.