"Barca win followed by a Messi masterclass", "Getting humbled" - Fans react as Lionel Messi starts for Inter Miami vs Monterrey in Champions Cup

Lionel Messi will lead the line for Inter Miami as they look to turn around their Champions Cup quarterfinal tie against Monterrey. Gerardo Martino's side are 2-1 down on aggregate after losing the first leg without the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi, 36, was unavailable due to muscular issues he's been nursing for several months. He returned to action in the Herons' 2-2 draw with Colorado Rapids in the MLS (April 7) registering an assist.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is vital for Inter Miami and Martino will be thrilled to have him starting from the off. The Argentine icon has bagged six goals and two assists in six games across competitions this season.

Martino has taken the Herons to Monterrey's Estadio BBVA in Greater Monterrey Mexico. They have a huge challenge on their hands against a tricky opponent who second in Liga MX and have lost just twice in that competition.

Nevertheless, Lionel Messi will lead Miami into battle and he's in attack alongside longtime teammate Luis Suarez. The duo linked up again at DRV PNK Stadium after the Uruguayan attacker left Brazilian outfit Santos to join earlier this year.

Julian Gressel, Sergio Busquets, and Diego Gomez start as a midfield trio for Martino's side.

The Argentine coach has gone with five at the back, with Marcelo Weigandt, Nicolas Freire, Tomas Aviles, and Noah Allen selected. Drake Callender starts in goal.

Expand Tweet

One fan alluded to Barcelona's win against PSG when wishing Messi well:

"Barca win followed by a Messi masterclass, yeah I am seated."

Expand Tweet

Another fan mocked Martino's selection of five at the back despite Lionel Messi's return to the starting XI:

"Bro is afraid of getting humbled by Monterrey."

Expand Tweet

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Messi being named in Martino's starting XI:

"Only Messi masterclass can save this team," one fan wrote.

"That's a winning lineup. We will advance. I predict we win 201 which forces extra time to see who advances," another fan predicted.

"5-3-2 doesn't work oh my god!" another fan vented their frustrations.

Monterrey boss Fernando Ortiz comments on facing Inter Miami's Lionel Messi

Fernando Ortiz is looking forward to facing Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.

Fernando Ortiz will coach against Lionel Messi for the first time in his managerial career. The Argentine tactician was in a joking mood before the clash as he insisted the legendary forward should be prepared to face Monterrey (via Miami Herald):

"We are Monterrey. We are at home with our fans. Messi can worry about us."

Ortiz then gave an honest assessment and admitted that his players would enjoy playing against one of the all-time greats:

"No, but seriously, we are very fortunate to be on the field with the best player in the world. We will enjoy it, but at the same time we want to win."

Messi became the first active MLS player to win the Ballon d'Or last October. He's lit up the MLS since arriving last summer, captaining Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory in August.

Poll : Can Lionel Messi spearhead Inter Miami to victory? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion