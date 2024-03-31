Barcelona 1-0 Las Palmas: 5 Hits and Flops as Blaugrana claim 3 points over 10-man opponents | La Liga 2023-24

A second-half strike from Raphinha ensured that Barcelona took home all three points in their clash against Las Palmas in La Liga on Saturday, March 30.

Xavi made three changes from the side that beat Atletico Madrid last time out. Joao Cancelo, Inigo Martinez and Lamine Yamal came in for Hector Fort, Ronald Araujo and Joao Felix.

There was plenty of activity early on in the game, with Robert Lewandowski and Munir going close for their respective sides. The Polish star as well as Raphinha also had goals disallowed before the game-changing moment occurred in the 24th minute. Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles received a straight red card after a reckless challenge on Raphinha, leaving them down to 10 men.

Barcelona finally broke the deadlock in the second half through the Brazilian winger. Substitute Joao Felix launched a beautiful pass which Raphinha headed home to make it 1-0 in the 59th minute.

La Blaugrana managed to hold on for the rest of the game, ensuring the win. With the three points, they cut the lead to Real Madrid at the top to five points having played a game more. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit - Barcelona defence

For a unit that has struggled to replicate their impeccable form from last season, Barcelona put in an impressive performance. They allowed just eight shots, none on target all game, holding their opponents to just 0.24 xG.

#4 Flop - Lamine Yamal

It was a difficult night for the teenager who struggled to make an impact against the 10-man opponent. He failed to have a single shot in the game, finishing with no chances created and no successful dribbles and was taken off after 70 minutes.

#3 Hit - Joao Felix

Felix looked lively coming off the bench for the last half hour of the game. The Portuguese set up the game's only goal with a fantastic pass. He finished with two passes into the final third, six touches in the box and a pass completion rate of 88% (28/32).

#2 Flop - Alvaro Valles

Las Palmas goalkeeper Valles put a huge dent in the side's hopes of leaving the Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys with points. His reckless challenge in the first half meant the side were down to 10 men and had to bring off one of their more promising attackers in Munir to bring on the second goalkeeper.

#1 Hit - Raphinha

Raphinha bagged the only goal of the game with a calm headed effort. Playing in a less natural position on the left flank, he was a constant threat, finishing with two chances created, two passes into the final third and eight touches in the opposition box.