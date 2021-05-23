Barcelona 2021/22 Kit Update: Leaked pictures of new Champions League kit for next season

Barcelona have reportedly decided to have an exclusive kit for next season's UEFA Champions League. The Blaugrana seem to have continued this season's tradition of having an unnecessary amount of kits.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that this is the first time since the 1994-95 season that Barcelona have decided to have a special kit for the Champions League.

The kit itself will have the signature red and blue stripes, but with an added design pattern that will represent the layout of a number of neighborhoods in Barcelona. The club has reportedly been asking Nike to add such features to their kits for years, and now it seems that their wishes have finally come true.

Mundo Deportivo also explained the kit design process in their report. They said:

"In the case of this kit for the Champions League, Nike spoke with residents of those Barcelona neighborhoods and asked them to draw what they believed was most representative of their neighborhood in a few strokes. With these ideas, the creatives and designers of the American firm made a design proposal that pleased the club."

The kit will reportedly be available in stores from September.

Barcelona have a huge summer ahead of them

Lione Messi is yet to sign a contract extension at the club

Following the conclusion of a rather disappointing season by their standards, Barcelona will now have a lot of work to do in the summer in order to return the club to its dominant best.

Club president Joan Laporta has made it clear that his primary objective will be to extend Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi's contract at the club. The forward will be a free agent in June, but the Catalan giants will hope to agree upon an extension before that happens.

Barcelona will also be looking to get rid of their fringe players in order to reduce their massive wage bill. Players like Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite are all set to leave the club in the summer. There might also be moves for the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann as Barcelona look to usher in a new era at the club.

The Blaugrana are also reportedly close to finalizing deals for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Lyon's Memphis Depay. The two forwards are out of contract in the summer and are currently in negotiations with Barcelona to join the club as free agents.

Sergio Agüero has agreed to sign for Barcelona. It will be a contract for 2 years with a wage of 5M per year. Agüero's circle affirms he wouldn't join Barça if they weren't 100% sure that Messi was staying.



— Deportes Cuatro pic.twitter.com/n5h0E3Jmt6 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 20, 2021