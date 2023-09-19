Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp: Player Ratings as Joao Felix scores a brace in a rampant display | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Barcelona hammered Royal Antwerp 5-0 in their UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday, September 19 to go top of Group H.

Barca entered this game on the back of a 5-0 demolition job of Real Betis in La Liga this past weekend. Goals from five different scorers completed the emphatic result as Xavi Hernandez's men looked to keep up to speed with league-leaders Real Madrid.

The manager fielded a full-strength lineup for their first game in this competition this season.

Barcelona made a strong start to the game but were met with a courageous Antwerp side that took some time to break down. The hosts showed patience as they tried to carve out an opening and Joao Felix opened the scoring after just 11 minutes.

The floodgates were opened after that as Robert Lewandowski grabbed the hosts' second goal just eight minutes later. Things went from bad to worse for Antwerp as Jelle Bataille was unlucky to concede an own goal in the 22nd minute.

With three goals from three shots on target, Barcelona looked comfortable at the half-time interval.

Despite their comfortable cushion, Barca showed no signs of slowing down as Gavi made a late run into the box to make it 4-0 nine minutes after the restart. The home crowd did not have to wait for too long for the fifth goal as Raphinha delivered an inch-perfect cross towards the far post and Felix nodded it in from close range.

Xavi made a few changes towards the end and Barcelona could have stretched their lead even further had substitute Lamine Yamal converted his chances.

The game ended in a thumping 5-0 win for Barca, and on that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

Ter Stegen had a quiet first half in which he had to make just one save, which turned out to be the only one throughout the game as he kept a clean sheet.

Joao Cancelo - 7.5/10

Cancelo took up very advanced positions on the pitch as the hosts pressed Antwerp into their own half. He won six duels, making three tackles and one interception. Cancelo passed the ball with 98% accuracy, including three long balls and one key pass.

Andreas Christensen - 7.5/10

Christensen looked composed in defense and had a solid game. He won six of his seven duels, making two clearances, two interceptions and two tackles in the process.

Jules Kounde - 8/10

Kounde was strong on and off the ball and advanced it well. Kounde completed 97 passes with 94% accuracy, including two key passes and four long balls. He also won seven duels, making three clearances and two tackles.

Alejandro Balde - 6.5/10

Balde got into great positions on the left flank but was quite poor with his crossing, failing to deliver a single accurate cross. However, he won two duels and made two clearances.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7.5/10

Gundogan made a good start to the game and assisted Barcelona's first goal. He completed 100 passes with 94% accuracy, including four key passes, two crosses and two long balls.

Frenkie De Jong - 7.5/10

De Jong played some lovely forward passes showing great vision to pick his man out. He passed the ball with 97% accuracy, including four long balls. He also won two duels.

Gavi - 7/10

Gavi had a decent game but was booked for a foul in the first half. He scored a good goal to make it 4-0 early in the second period and was subbed off shortly after.

Raphinha - 8.5/10

Raphinha forced Barcelona's third with a chipped attempt that took a deflection and resulted in an own goal. He grabbed a lovely assist in the second half with a curling cross for Felix's second goal. He also won seven duels and played two key passes in a lovely display.

Joao Felix - 9/10

Felix made a great start to the game, scoring and assisting inside 20 minutes. He showed great presence in the box to drift towards the far post to nod in Barcelona's fifth goal of the night.

Felix's performance tonight makes it three goals and an assist in his first two games for Barca.

Robert Lewandowski - 7.5/10

Lewandowski made it four goals in as many games for Barcelona with a smart finish in the first period. He was active in and around the box with his six attempts but was unlucky to score just once.

Substitutes

Oriol Romeu - 6.5/10

Romeu came on in the second period and completed 32 passes with 94% accuracy and won three duels.

Fermin Lopez - 6.5/10

Lopez replaced Gavi and looked good with the ball at his feet as he played two key passes.

Ferran Torres - 7/10

Torres continued in his confident streak as he put in a good cameo towards the end of the game.

Lamine Yamal - 6/10

Yamal came on in the second period and had two glorious chances to become the competition's youngest scorer but was denied.

Sergi Roberto - 6.5/10

Roberto replaced Cancelo late in the game and put in a good performance.