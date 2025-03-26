Barcelona academy graduate set to leave club in the summer as he's not in Hansi Flick's plans: Reports

Barcelona shot-stopper Inaki Pena is reportedly set to depart the club in the summer transfer window after being excluded from manager Hansi Flick's long-term plans. According to SPORT, the 26-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements in Catalonia.

A product of Barca's famed La Masia academy, Pena made his first team debut in the 2022-23 campaign. He has spent his entire senior career with La Blaugrana as Marc-Andre ter Stegen's understudy, with 10 clean sheets in 44 appearances over the last three seasons.

After the German shot-stopper suffered a season-ending knee injury in a 5-1 win over Villarreal in September 2024, Pena was thrown into the deep end. He started every game until mid-January.

Barcelona got Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny out of retirement to sign for them in October 2024.

Szczesny's impressive performances made an immediate impact, relegating Pena to the bench again. With Ter Stegen slowly making a return to full fitness, the Spaniard is set to lose his spot in the squad.

Although Flick is interested in including three goalkeepers in his squad, it is believed that Pena doesn't have the German tactician's trust anymore. With his contract set to expire at the end of next season, a departure from the Camp Nou in the summer is on the horizon for Pena.

A potential suitor for his signature is LaLiga side Celta Vigo, who have signed multiple La Masia graduates like Oscar Mingueza and Sergi Gomez in the past. Another possible option is a return to Galatasaray, with whom he spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan.

Barcelona sent scouts to watch star Premier League goalkeeper in action in the UEFA Nations League - Reports

Barcelona reportedly sent scouts to watch Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in action against Spain in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

Reports from Sky Sports indicate that the 22-year-old is on Barca's transfer watchlist, prompting them to send their scouts to watch him against La Roja. Although the Brighton & Hove Albion man made some impressive stops across the two-legged tie, he was on the receiving end of a barrage of goals from their much-fancied opposition.

The tie ended 5-5 on aggregate, with Spain prevailing 5-4 on penalties to advance to the Nations League semi-finals. Although Verbruggen conceded five goals, he saved teenage sensation Lamine Yamal's penalty in the shootout, silencing the crowd at Valencia's Estadio Mestalla.

While rumours of a move to Catalonia continue to do the rounds, a move for Verbruggen will not be easy for La Blaugrana. The Dutchman's contract at the Amex Stadium lasts until 2028, forcing Barcelona's administration to wait until 2026 before making a concrete move for his services.

