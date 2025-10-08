Barcelona accused of tax evasion with alleged €10m payment in deal to sign Brazilian star in 2018: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona have been accused of tax irregularities in their dealing with the transfer of Brazilian forward Malcom in 2018, as per reports. La Blaugrana spent around €42 million to sign the then-21-year-old from Ligue 1 outfit Girondins de Bordeaux following his excellent displays in France.

Ad

Reports from El Periodico and the Catalan police (via GOAL) have alleged that there were irregularities in Malcom's transfer to the Nou Camp under Josep Maria Bartomeu. According to investigations, Barcelona paid a total of €10 million to Business Futbol Espana (BFE) for nonexistent intermediary services between 2018 and 2020.

Barcelona's alleged payments have been flagged as they were seemingly used to disguise tax obligations by altering the original contract between Malcom and the club. This adjustment reduced the income declared by the club, helping them to bypass the Treasury payments due on the transfer.

Ad

Trending

Spanish authorities continue to investigate the matter, and it remains to be seen if a sanction would be limited to the specific individuals involved or extended to the club, itself. Key figures at the club, including former president Bartomeu, are being investigated by the authorities, as well, over numerous shady financial deals.

Malcom was a flop at Barcelona despite playing alonsgside the likes of Lionel Messi and several other superstars, and left the club after just one season. He signed with Russian outfit Zenit for an initial €40 million in 2019, and has since moved to Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal.

Ad

Barcelona star unlikely to be fit for El Clasico: Reports

Barcelona are likely to be without first-choice goalkeeper Joan Garcia for their clash with Real Madrid on October 25, as per reports. The Spanish giants will face their bitter rivals in the first El Clasico of the 2025-26 season at the Santiago Bernabeu in what will likely be a direct shootout for top spot in the league.

Ad

According to AS, Garcia will not be fit to face Los Blancos as he is yet to fully recover from his injury. The 24-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left meniscus in September and was given a timeframe of four to six weeks for his revovery, depending on rehabilitation.

Based off of this timeframe, Garcia will be back fit just days before the game at the earliest, and Hansi Flick will be reluctant to risk the former Espanyol man suffering a relapse. The German tactician will likely select Wojciech Szczesny to continue between the sticks, with the Pole having deputized against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Sevilla.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More