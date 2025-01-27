Barcelona ace breaks 1,916-day club record and joins Lionel Messi in elite list with standout display against Valencia 

Fermin Lopez became the first Barcelona player to score two goals and provide two assists in a LaLiga game since Lionel Messi during La Blaugrana's 7-1 win against Valencia on Sunday, January 26. The La Masia graduate was an absolute powerhouse in the middle of the park for Barcelona in the clash with Los Ches as they cruised to a comfortable victory.

Lopez scored Barcelona’s fourth (24’) and fifth (45+4’) goals and assisted Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski for his side’s third and sixth strikes, respectively.

In the process, Lopez achieved a feat that was previously achieved by club legend Lionel Messi. Messi achieved the feat on October 29, 2019, during a 5-1 victory against Real Valladolid - 1,916 days before the game against Valencia.

Fermin Lopez's goals contributions consequently earned him the POTM and a perfect rating of 10 as per Sofascore. He had 87 touches, made three key passes, registered 57 accurate passes out of 65 attempted, completed four of five attempted take-ons, and won eight duels out of sixteen.

Also, Fermín López became the youngest Barcelona player (21 years and 260 days) to be involved in four goals in a single LaLiga game (two goals, two assists) since Bojan Krkić against Real Valladolid in March 2008 (17 years and 208 days).

Lopez was promoted from Barcelona’s reserve team, Barca Atletic, to the senior team in 2023. He has scored 14 goals and provided six assists for the club in 63 appearances across competitions.

Fermin Lopez says Barcelona are going to fight for the LaLiga title after 7-1 trashing of Valencia

Fermin Lopez said Barcelona are still in contention for the LaLiga title this season after his heroics against Valencia. La Blaugrana started the season well and were at the summit of the league table for a couple of months.

However, disappointing results in recent weeks have seen them fall to the third position. They are now seven points adrift of arch rivals Real Madrid after 21 games.

Lopez told DAZN after the match (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I think we were having a bad run in the league and we needed this win. It’s very important and now we have to keep fighting.”

“I needed these goals. I was coming off a difficult period. I started the year with a lot of injuries... I’m happy with the win and personally I’m happy to continue gaining confidence and help the team.”

“I think the manager tells us that, we are all important. Whoever comes out, we will give our level. That is what it means to be a team. We are going to fight for the League. There is still a long way to go and we are sure to fight until the end.”

