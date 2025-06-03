Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal picks best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker from 2024/25 Champions League season

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has made his selections for the standout performers in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season, naming the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, and striker. The campaign concluded on Saturday (May 31), with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winning the title for the first time in their history, defeating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final in Munich.
Yamal, who is widely considered one of Europe’s brightest young talents, impressed throughout the campaign with several dazzling performances. Although Barcelona fell short after exiting the competition in the semi-finals, it didn’t prevent the 17-year-old from following the rest of the tournament.
In a recent interview with Spanish outlet Cadena Cope, Lamine Yamal identified the players who, in his view, stood out the most on the continental stage in the aforementioned positions. He named Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma as the best goalkeeper and Willian Pacho (PSG) as the best defender.
He selected teammate Pedri and Vitinha (PSG) as the best midfielders of the competition. When asked about the best attacker, he chose his teammate Raphinha, who finished the 2024-25 Champions League as the joint-highest scorer with 13 goals and eight assists, as the tournament’s top attacker.
Lamine Yamal was narrowly edged out by PSG’s youngster, Desire Doue, for the Young Player of the Champions League award. However, he made up for it by being included in the Champions League team of the season. Additionally, Yamal completed the most take-ons (56) in the 2024-25 Champions League campaign.
“Anything could have happened” – Lamine Yamal on Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-0 routing of Inter Milan in the Champions League final
Lamine Yamal also shared his thoughts on the Champions League final match between PSG and Inter. The match in Munich was one of the most lopsided UCL finals seen in years, as the Ligue 1 giants controlled the game from start to finish.
Despite the staggering scoreline, Yamal’s perspective on the match differed from the public’s, as he noted the unpredictability of football matches. He claimed that the scoreline would not be the same if both teams had the chance to face each other again.
He said:
“Anything can happen in a Champions League final. If they play again, it won't be 5-0. Anything could have happened. Ever since we were eliminated, I was already thinking about El Clásico. Next year we'll be there, we'll fight, and if we're not there, it will be the next year.”
When asked which title he prefers to win between the Champions League and the FIFA World Cup, he stated he would choose both.