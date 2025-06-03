Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal picks best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker from 2024/25 Champions League season

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has made his selections for the standout performers in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season, naming the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, and striker. The campaign concluded on Saturday (May 31), with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winning the title for the first time in their history, defeating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final in Munich.

Ad

Yamal, who is widely considered one of Europe’s brightest young talents, impressed throughout the campaign with several dazzling performances. Although Barcelona fell short after exiting the competition in the semi-finals, it didn’t prevent the 17-year-old from following the rest of the tournament.

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet Cadena Cope, Lamine Yamal identified the players who, in his view, stood out the most on the continental stage in the aforementioned positions. He named Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma as the best goalkeeper and Willian Pacho (PSG) as the best defender.

Ad

Trending

He selected teammate Pedri and Vitinha (PSG) as the best midfielders of the competition. When asked about the best attacker, he chose his teammate Raphinha, who finished the 2024-25 Champions League as the joint-highest scorer with 13 goals and eight assists, as the tournament’s top attacker.

Lamine Yamal was narrowly edged out by PSG’s youngster, Desire Doue, for the Young Player of the Champions League award. However, he made up for it by being included in the Champions League team of the season. Additionally, Yamal completed the most take-ons (56) in the 2024-25 Champions League campaign.

Ad

“Anything could have happened” – Lamine Yamal on Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-0 routing of Inter Milan in the Champions League final

Lamine Yamal also shared his thoughts on the Champions League final match between PSG and Inter. The match in Munich was one of the most lopsided UCL finals seen in years, as the Ligue 1 giants controlled the game from start to finish.

Ad

Despite the staggering scoreline, Yamal’s perspective on the match differed from the public’s, as he noted the unpredictability of football matches. He claimed that the scoreline would not be the same if both teams had the chance to face each other again.

He said:

“Anything can happen in a Champions League final. If they play again, it won't be 5-0. Anything could have happened. Ever since we were eliminated, I was already thinking about El Clásico. Next year we'll be there, we'll fight, and if we're not there, it will be the next year.”

When asked which title he prefers to win between the Champions League and the FIFA World Cup, he stated he would choose both.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More