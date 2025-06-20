Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal responds after ex-adult star Claudia Bavel claims he insisted her to be in relationship with him despite him being a minor

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has responded to former adult film star Claudia Bavel's recent claims about being in an alleged relationship with him. The controversy began when Bavel claimed she had spoken to the 17-year-old, who insisted she should meet him.

Ad

In a conversation with TardeAR (h/t Infobae), Claudia Bavel claimed that Lamine Yamal texted her sometime in September 2024 through a mutual friend. The former adult star alleged that she had met the Barcelona superstar at some parties, but never had any private interaction with him. She said:

"I have a thousand messages from him telling me to go to where he lives, offering me to go to private parties he organizes. I have a ton of audio recordings of him telling me that he authorizes me to be with him even if I'm a minor, so don't hesitate."

Ad

Trending

Bavel further claimed she did not want to get involved with a minor.

"If that didn't happen, it's because I've received a thousand messages telling him I don't want to meet with a minor. He wrote to me recently, threatening me not to share anything about what I had to do with him. I mean, imagine," she alleged.

Ad

However, Lamine Yamal has denied all of Bavel's allegations. The Spanish teenager spoke to TardeAR about the alleged incident, claiming he has never met Bavel. He said:

"Yesterday I spoke to her and I have the screenshot that she told me is a lie, that she hasn't said anything, and that, obviously, we have never met. And, in other words, the photographer thing is impossible because if I have never met her, it is impossible for her to have a photo of me entering my house."

Ad

Yamal added that he lives with his mother, who does not allow women in the house.

"It's impossible! And besides, she can't enter my house because I live with my mother, and she doesn't let any woman into my house. It's all a lie, I've never seen her, if not, you can ask her. She'll tell you the excuse of 'no because she's a minor, I don't know what'. But, we haven't met because I told her no," he added.

Ad

Lamine Yamal appears to be enjoying vacation after an incredible season with Barcelona. The Spaniard won the domestic treble with the Catalans, including LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España. He has recorded 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 outings across competitions for the club.

Model Fati Vazquez opens up about getting death threats after being spotted on vacation with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

Yamal - Source: Getty

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal also made headlines after he was spotted on vacation with influencer and model Fati Vazquez. The YouTuber reportedly received insults online for allegedly dating a minor.

Ad

In an interview with RTVE Play programme La Familia De La Tele, Vazquez opened up about her relationship with the Barcelona ace and the hate she received online. She said (via GOAL):

"First, I’m 29, I haven’t made it to the 30s yet. I haven’t done anything, haven’t killed anyone. The reactions are just too heavy and it’s even affecting him [Yamal]. I just spent a few days with him, which is obviously what you see on the cover, and that’s it. I wouldn’t like to say more because the insults are too much."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Vazquez also reportedly denied having any romantic relationship with Lamine Yamal. She claimed she joined the youngster on a vacation after the Spain international reached out to her on social media. The Barcelona superstar has yet to comment on the situation in an official statement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More