Barcelona ace Lionel Messi has the same number of El Clasico goals as the entire Real Madrid squad

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to feature in an El Clasico and his goalscoring record against Real Madrid could be embarrassing for the current Los Blancos squad.

The Argentinean has the same number of El Clasico goals as the entire Real Madrid team. Lionel Messi is the top scorer in the history of the fiercely-contested fixture, with 26 goals to his name so far.

In the current Los Blancos squad, Karim Benzema has the most goals in the El Clasico, nine, followed by Sergio Ramos, who has found the back of the net five times against Barcelona.

Raphael Varana, Marcelo and Marco Asensio have all scored twice against the Catalan while Luka Modric, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, Mariano and Lucas Vazquez have each scored once. Together, the Real Madrid players have equaled Lionel Messi’s tally in El Clasico.

The Catalans will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend to face Los Blancos, with both teams enjoying a good run of form. Real Madrid are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions while Barcelona have not lost in the league since their shock defeat to Cadiz in December of 2020.

This run of form has seen the Blaugrana jump to second in the La Liga table, just a point behind Atletico Madrid after 29 games. Lionel Messi has been a crucial part of their recent resurgence.

The Argentinean has been unstoppable since the turn of the year, finding the back of the net 19 times while also picking up eight assists. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has already registered 29 goals from 38 games in all competitions this season.

Lionel Messi continues to be Barcelona’s main man ahead of the eagerly-awaited clash. A win for Real Madrid will see them go level on points with Atletico Madrid while a victory for the Blaugrana victory will strengthen their bid for the La Liga title.

Lionel Messi hasn't scored against Real Madrid since May of 2018

Surprisingly, Lionel Messi has not scored against Real Madrid since May of 2018. The Barcelona skipper will be hoping to put an end to this drought on Saturday. The Argentinean will also equal the record for most appearances in El Clasico, which is currently held by Sergio Ramos, who will miss the tie due to injury.

Lionel Messi will be hoping that he can inspire Barcelona to a victory over Real Madrid on Saturday while adding to his El Clasico tally.