Barcelona agree deal for ex-Chelsea star as fourth summer signing, medical done - Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have agreed to a deal to sign former Chelsea defensive midfielder Oriol Romeu. The Girona star is set to become the Blaugrana's fourth summer signing, following the acquisitions of Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez, and Vitor Roque.

Barcelona have been in the market for a new central defensive midfielder for weeks following the departure of club legend Sergio Busquets to MLS side Inter Miami. There were rumors that the club were interested in bringing Joshua Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi to Catalonia, but they have settled for Romeu.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the imminent signing on Monday, July 17, on his Instagram account:

"Barcelona completed the agreement to sign Oriol Romeu as new midfielder, done and here we go! Romeu returns to Barça from Girona as deal has been agreed around €4.5m value + Pablo Torres loan [until 2024]."

"The player has already completed the medical tests in Barcelona earlier today — authorized by Girona. Expectation for club statement this week as Oriol will travel to USA for pre season with Xavi’s 1st team," he added.

Oriol Romeu began his senior career with the Blaugrana during the 2010-11 season but was limited to just two appearances. He then joined Chelsea the following year, where he made 33 appearances across all competitions during two seasons, helping the Blues win the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The 31-year-old was loaned to Valencia for the 2013-14 season. He then went on to represent Southampton for eight years, making 256 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals before joining Girona last summer.

Romeu will be hoping to have a positive impact during his second tenure with the reigning La Liga champions.

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan reveals the three players he's most excited to play with

Former Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan recently revealed the names of three Barcelona players he is most excited to play with next season.

On a Q&A session on social media, Gundogan was asked who he was most excited to play alongside next season. He replied (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Ter Stegen, Lewandowski and Pedri.”

The first two choices come as no surprise. The 32-year-old has already played alongside Marc-Andre Ter Stegen for the German national team. He also teamed with Robert Lewandowski for Borussia Dortmund between 2011 and 2014 where the duo had an impressive win percentage of 64.4 percent from 74 games.

IIkay Gundogan hasn't played with Spanish starlet Pedri but it shows the potential the latter has.

Gundogan joined the Blaugrana as a free agent on a two-year deal that runs until June 2025. He had an exceptional 2022-23 season for Manchester City, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 51 appearances, helping them win the treble.