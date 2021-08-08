Barcelona agree personal terms with Liverpool target - Reports

Barcelona and Liverpool could be gearing up for a real showdown in the transfer market this summer as Blaugrana look to beat the Premier League outfit to the signing of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

Sources claim the Catalan giants have already moved a step ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side after reaching an agreement on personal terms with the Portuguese. As per the report, the two parties have reached a landing ground both financially and contractually.

❗ Barça have reached an agreement with Renato Sanches. The club must now negotiate with Lille. [@AlexisBernard10] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 6, 2021

It is an open secret that Barcelona are still looking to add a physical midfielder to their ranks this summer after missing out on former Liverpool star Georgino Wijnaldum. Ronald Koeman is said to have made the request for a player with such a profile.

Liverpool are also in the market looking to replace the void that was left in the team following Wijnaldum's departure this summer. The Dutchman left Anfield to join Paris Saint-Germain a few weeks ago and the Reds have until August 31 to sign a replacement.

Liverpool are looking at Renato Sanches as replacement of Gini Wijnaldum. The Reds have opened talks with Lille for the Portuguese midfielder. [@NicoSchira] 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/OigsQEAEHl — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) July 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Renato Sanches continues to attract suitors following his eye-catching displays for Lille last season. The midfielder contributed a goal and three assists as the French giants claimed the Ligue 1 title during the campaign. He is expected to leave the club in the coming weeks but his next destination is yet to be known.

It is Liverpool versus Barcelona for the midfielder

Barcelona's economic crisis could give Liverpool the edge

While Barcelona have apparently taken a step ahead in the race to sign Renato Sanches this summer, Blaugrana still have a mountain to climb to pull off the transfer. Their finances are crippled right now to a level where they can't even afford to keep their best player, Lionel Messi, at the club.

With the growing concerns over their finances and the La Liga wage crisis proving a tough nut to crack, it is almost impossible for the club to make any new signings. That could end up proving to be a decisive advantage for Liverpool in the race for Sanches. It remains to be seen where the race will lead to in the coming days but it is difficult to see Barcelona pulling this off.

