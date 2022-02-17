Barcelona have agreement in place to sign Brazilian hailed as the 'new Marquinhos' - Reports

Barcelona have an agreement in place to purchase Kaiky Fernandes from Santos, reports El Nacional via Sport.

The 18-year-old, who burst onto the scene with the club last year, is making waves for his precocious talents. A centre-back by trade, he's likened to PSG ace Marquinhos.

Fernandes boasts an enviable physique, gifted technical ability, and a strong mentality, all of which have made him stand out in the Brazilian top-flight.

With 37 appearances in his first senior campaign last season, the teenager started the new term in the same vein. He has played every minute of their four league games so far, a testament to his meteoric rise.

It has also transcended to international football as Fernandes has captained some of Brazil national team's youth sides.

The Catalans have been watching him closely and could finalize a move if he continues to perform on a weekly basis.

Their agreement also includes Angelo Gabriel, who's also considered one of the most talented young players in Brazil.

He, too, plies his trade with Santos. Gabriel operates predominantly on the right wing and has scored one goal in five appearances in Sao Paulo's Paulistao A1.

Both were reportedly being monitored by Real Madrid too but their Clasico rivals now seem to have the edge over them.

Fernandes is valued at $9.2 million where as Gabriel will come for $11.5 million.

Barcelona looking in the direction of Brazil again

Barcelona's gamble with Brazilian imports hasn't always worked, but Neymar's success remains an outlier.

He was signed directly from Santos in 2013 and developed into a world-class player over the next four years.

Now with Gabriel and Fernandes deals, the Catalans are looking to try their luck once again by going down the same path.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made no secret that although the transfer market is now closed, they're actively seeking new recruits.

Brazil clearly remains their favorite destination to scout young talents.

Edited by Diptanil Roy