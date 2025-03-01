Barcelona and Arsenal face competition from Bundesliga side in race to sign 23-year-old Spanish sensation: Reports

Barcelona and Arsenal have been joined in the race to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia by Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, as per reports. The Spain U-23 international has emerged as a target for Xabi Alonso's side, as they seek goalkeeping cover in the summer.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has revealed that the goalkeeper is wanted by Bayer Leverkusen, who are keen to trigger his release clause in the summer. The German outfit are prepared to replace 35-year-old first-choice goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, and are not yet convinced of Matej Kovar taking his spot.

Joan Garcia has been in the news for months, having been on the radar of Premier League giants Arsenal last summer. The Gunners failed to trigger his release clause of €25 million and went on to sign former Barcelona shot-stopper Neto on loan, instead.

Garcia has remained on the radar of the Gunners, who will likely look to move for him again after Neto's loan spell at the Emirates Stadium. The 23-year-old is also wanted by Barcelona, who are looking to sign a long-term replacement for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who suffered a serious knee injury this season.

The Spanish goalkeeper was part of his country's squad that won Olympic gold in 2024, and has been a key performer for Espanyol this season. He has kept four clean sheets in 25 appearances in LaLiga for his side, as he aims to help them avoid relegation to the second division.

Joan Garcia's €25 million release clause is valid for as long as he has not made a senior Spain appearance, and if he does, it will go up to €30 million. His release clause also automatically rises by €5 million in the final 15 days of the transfer window.

Barcelona slap €40 million price tag on Arsenal target: Reports

Barcelona have placed a price tag of €40 million on forward Ferran Torres, who is attracting interest from Arsenal, as per Fichajes.net. The Spain international is a wanted man, having shown his quality in front of goal for La Blaugrana this season.

Ferran Torres has found the net 11 times in 28 appearances across all competitions this season, and is the kind of goalscoring winger the Gunners want. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is aware of his quality, having worked with him a few years ago while they were both at Manchester City.

Barcelona will listen to offers from €40 million for the 25-year-old, whose quality has earned him suitors from all over England. The Gunners are not alone in wanting to sign him, with Tottenham Hotspur also interested in the Valencia academy graduate.

