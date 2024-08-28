Barcelona and Arsenal transfer target's agent provides update on player's future amid Saudi links

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman, who is attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona, could well be on his way out before the transfer window closes. Amid these links, Coman’s agent, Christian Emile, has provided an update on the situation.

Coman, who has been with Bayern Munich since 2015, has struggled to get regular playing time over the past couple of seasons. New head coach Vincent Kompany believes Bayern have sufficient depth in the wide areas and is open to letting the French winger leave.

There has been interest from the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, and even Tottenham Hotspur, while reports have even suggested that Bayern have agreed a deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal for the 28-year-old.

However, Coman’s agent has denied these rumors, stating that no offer has been accepted yet, with the transfer window closing in a few days.

“It’s NOT true. Kingsley has not accepted any bid at this stage," Emile said (via Fabrizio Romano on X).

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has noted that Coman is a player who could potentially move this window. Following their unsuccessful attempt to sign Nico Williams, Barcelona are reportedly interested in him. Arsenal, who are looking for a winger in the final days of the transfer window, might also look to strengthen their attack by signing the Frenchman.

"A player to watch in the final 24 hours, 48 hours, 56 hours or whatever. In the final days is Kingsley Coman because interest in Coman is still there. It’s a strong interest from Premier League clubs, from Barcelona. So he’s going to be one to watch for the final days because there is still an expectation for Coman to leave Bayern. There could be a surprise with Coman," Romano said on his YouTube channel.

An overview of Kingsley Coman’s career

Kingsley Coman has long been recognized as a player capable of disrupting defenses, though injuries have certainly taken a toll on his career. The Frenchman began his career at PSG before moving to Juventus at just 18. After only one season in Italy, Coman was signed by Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich ahead of the 2015-16 season.

Since then, Coman has established himself as a key player for the German side, making a total of 236 appearances and scoring 56 goals during his nine-year tenure. He also scored the goal in Bayern's 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020 UEFA Champions League final. Coman has also featured 57 times for France, scoring eight goals.

Coman boasts a unique record of having won the league title every season since his debut for PSG in 2012. This streak, however, was broken last year when Bayern Munich lost the league title to Bayer Leverkusen. At 28, Coman brings considerable experience, while his skill set on the flanks - highlighted by his pace and dribbling ability - could be a valuable asset for any team.

