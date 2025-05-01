“Barcelona, Arsenal, whatever you want” - Lamine Yamal strikes agreement with Thierry Henry ahead of El Clasico after he shines in Champions League

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has struck an agreement with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry ahead of the upcoming El Clasico in La Liga on May 11. As per a report in Goal, Henry will be going to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys to watch the game.

Ad

The UEFA Champions League semi-final (first-leg) between the Catalan side and Inter Milan on April 30 ended in a 3-3 draw and witnessed a top goal from the 17-year-old. After the match, while conversing with Yamal, Henry requested the teenager's shirt for his son. He said while speaking in CBS Sports (via Goal):

"I am coming to see El Clasico (later this month). I am coming to watch the game. Can I get your shirt for my son, please?"

Ad

Trending

Yamal agreed to gift his shirt to Henry. However, in return, he requested the French forward's shirt. He said:

"Then we have to do a swap, and you have to give me your shirt."

Henry asked him curiously whether he wants his Barca shirt. Replying to which, Yamal mentioned Barcelona or Arsenal, anything would do:

"Barca, Arsenal, whatever you want."

Thierry Henry's son is an ardent admirer of the 17-year-old. And seemingly from the conversation, it is understood that Yamal too, is a fan of Henry. And hence, the swap deal is all set to take place.

Ad

Lamine Yamal brings Barcelona back in UCL semifinal

Lamine Yamal shined bright as Barcelona played out a 3-3 draw with Inter in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. Going 2-0 down within the first 21 minutes, it was Yamal who produced an act of brilliance to bring his team back in the game.

He turned and made a solo run towards the Inter goal. The defensive fortress saw a cluster of players standing guard. However, to everyone's surprise, Yamal did not bother to dribble past them. Rather he launched a curler which took goalkeeper Yann Sommer by surprise and rattled the back of the net.

Ad

On May 6, Barcelona will travel to San Siro for the second leg. And five days after this fixture, they will face Real Madrid in the El Clasico. However, before these two fixtures, the Catalan giants will play Real Valladolid on May 3. But, all eyes will be on May 11 in the mega encounter of the season.

The Copa del Rey final on April 26 saw Barca lift their record 32nd title by outwitting Real Madrid. Los Blancos will now be eager for revenge. But Hansi Flick's side will be expected to take that game in a different perspective, as it might eventually culminate into La Liga's title-deciding clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More