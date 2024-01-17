Barcelona attacker says he nearly joined Manchester United and names Arsenal as a team he really likes

Barcelona attacker Raphinha has stated that he nearly joined Manchester United in the past while also naming Arsenal as a team he admires. The Brazil interational joined Xavi Hernandez's side in 2022 from Leeds United for a reported initial fee of £50 million, potentially rising to £55 million with add-ons.

As reported by Sport Witness, the 27-year-old appeared in a video alongside TikToker Adri Contreras where he admitted that he almost signed for Manchester United. When asked to name ‘any team you were close to playing for’, the winger instantly named the Red Devils. When asked about ‘a team outside of Spain that you like?’, Raphinha answered Arsenal.

During his time at Leeds United, Raphinha was strongly linked with both Manchester United and Arsenal among other clubs. As per reports, he was also on the radar of Chelsea and was thought to be close to joining the Blues before Barcelona intervened to snap him up.

Raphinha has not quite been able to live up to his massive price tag at Camp Nou yet and has become a squad player this season. The Brazil international has played just 992 minutes of football this season, scoring four times and providing seven assists.

Raphinha played a regular role last season for Barcelona during which he scored 10 goals and produced 12 assists in 50 appearances across competitions. With the winger playing an irregular role in the starting XI now, he could be sold in the summer as per reports.

Barcelona loanee claims he won't return to the club if Xavi is in charge

Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest has remarkably claimed that he will not return to the club while Xavi Hernandez is on the hot seat. Dest has been on loan at Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven this season, where he has played a key role for the league leaders.

Now, the 23-year-old has insisted that he sees no future for himself at the Catalan club with Xavi Hernandez in charge. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Xavi is still there. So not for the moment , it will be too difficult."

The USA international has made 20 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal, and providing three assists in this season. Dest struggled for playing time under Xavi during his time at Barca and was shipped out on loan to AC Milan last season as well.

As for Barcelona, they were recently defeated 4-1 by Real Madrid in Supercopa de Espana. The Catalan giants are fourth in La Liga standings after 19 games, eight points behind leaders Girona, who have played one match more.