Barcelona attacker set to be fined as he misses training to force move to La Liga rivals: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to sanction a fine on Memphis Depay for not showing up in training without informing the club. Depay has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in recent times.

The Dutchman has found it hard to get regular game time under Xavi Hernandez this season. He has made only four appearances for the Catalan club in a campaign where the player was sidelined for an extended period due to injury.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are looking to fill the void left in attack due to the departure of Joao Felix. Felix left for Chelsea on loan and will stay in west London until the end of June.

Amidst the rumors of a potential move away from the club, Depay didn't show up in Barcelona's training today as Xavi's side prepare for a Copa del Rey clash with AD Ceuta.

The decision hasn't gone down well with the club that pay the player a hefty salary. They have decided to sanction a financial punishment for the former Manchester United player.

Xavi recently addressed rumors that Depay might leave the club and join Los Rojiblancos. The Spaniard said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“I'm going to speak with Memphis Depay today to see if he wants to leave or not, to see what he wants to do. I count on Memphis for everything. Of course, it's not an easy situation when you don't play.”

Barca want Yannick Carrasco as part of a deal for Depay. Atletico Madrid previously offered a swap deal between Depay and Thomas Lemar, which was rejected (according to SPORT). Depay's contract with the Blaugranas is set to expire in the summer.

Barcelona attacker Raphinha has been linked with a move to Arsenal

Raphinha in action

Since his big-money move from Leeds United in the summer transfer window, Raphinha has found it difficult to get going for Barcelona. While the player has been excellent in training, his skills haven't been transferred to the pitch in actual games.

He has made 23 appearances for the Catalan club this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Arsenal, who were interested in the Brazilian before his summer move to Camp Nou, have rekindled their interest in the player. Mikel Arteta's side recently missed out on the longstanding transfer target Mukhaylo Mudryk. The Ukrainian was captured by Chelsea after a long transfer saga.

The Premier League leaders are still keen to reinforce their side and Raphinha is one of their top targets.

