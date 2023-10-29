Barcelona attacker Vitor Roque gets married to 23-year-old partner Dayana Lins, Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos reacts

Barcelona starlet Vitor Roque has tied the knot with his partner Dayana Lins in a ceremony in Brazil, and he posted pictures on Instagram. The striker's post generated reactions from his friends, teammates and well-wishers, including Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos.

Teenage sensation Vitor Roque joined Barcelona from Brazilian outfit Athletico Paraenense for around €40 million. The young striker will officially join and begin training with the club in 2024, according to the agreement in his contract.

Roque exchanged his vows with Dayana Lins, a 23-year-old Brazilian, ahead of his move to the Spanish giants. The youngster's Instagram post has generated 295,752 likes and 1,772 comments, including one from Brazil U-20 captain and fellow international Andrey Santos.

Chelsea teenager Santos commented on the post, congratulating his teammate on his marriage. The 19-year-old sent a welcome message to the striker, referring to marriage as a 'club,' seeing as he got married earlier this year.

"Welcome to the club," Santos commented.

Andrey Santos and Vitor Roque are close friends, having played together for the Brazil U-20 national team. They each scored six goals to share the Golden Boot at the 2023 CONMEBOL Sub-20 tournament, leading their nation to the title.

Roque and Santos have both made their international bows for the senior Brazil national team despite their tender years. The midfielder is on loan at Nottingham Forest from Chelsea and has hardly featured for the Reds.

Barcelona keenly anticipating Vitor Roque's arrival in 2024

Teenage sensation Vitor Roque is expected to be the next big thing for Barcelona following his move. The 18-year-old is currently nursing an ankle injury, which will keep him out for a while more, possibly until 2024.

Barcelona presently have only one recognised senior striker, Robert Lewandowski, in their squad. The young Brazilian, who has been likened to former Barcelona striker Ronaldo, is expected to understudy the Polish striker.

Roque has had an impressive spell in his native Brazil with Athletico Paraenense. The youngster was one of the most highly sought-after teenagers in world football following his exploits in recent years.

This season, Vitor Roque has 11 goals and three assists in 22 league matches for his club in Brazil. The young striker has missed the last month of action through injury and will be eager to return to full fitness in time for his move.

Reports from Sports Brief revealed that Roque is set to take on the number 10 shirt at Barcelona after Ansu Fati. He is expected to have a huge future at the club.