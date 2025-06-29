Barcelona believe key player's contract renewal could play a big role in their bid to sign Nico Williams: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona believe that midfielder Frenkie de Jong's contract renewal could play a massive part in their attempt to sign star forward Nico Williams. According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Dutchman's new deal includes a novel salary structure that would reduce the Catalan giants' wage bill in the short term.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Dutch side Ajax for a reported €86 million fee in January 2019. He is widely regarded as one of the best central midfielders in the world, known for his silky dribbling, positional versatility and pin-point passing.

Thus far, he has made 259 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 19 goals and assisting 23 times. In the absence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo due to injury, he also led the Catalan side on multiple occasions this season.

De Jong's latest renewal is set to keep him at Barca until the end of the 2028-29 campaign. The new contract sees him defer a portion of his wages in the short-term and open up some much-needed salary space to enable his team make some transfers.

Williams, who currently plies his trade for Athletic Club, has been one of Barcelona's top transfer targets for over a year. With De Jong's new salary structure in place, Joan Laporta and Deco could have enough leeway to plot a move for the 22-year-old.

Barcelona already boast of a remarkable attack, including boy wonder Lamine Yamal, Brazilian star Raphinha and Polish sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski. If they manage to get Williams' move over the line, it would certainly add valuable depth to Hansi Flick's squad for the present and future.

Nico Williams set to make salary gesture to faciliate move to Barcelona - Reports

According to reports from Diario Sport (via Barca Blaugranes), Nico Williams is trying his best to facilitate his move to Barcelona in a smooth manner.

Playing for Athletic Club, Williams has caught the attention of top sides like Arsenal and Barca with his performances over the past few seasons. Since his debut in 2021, has racked up 31 goals and 30 assists in 167 appearances for the Basque side across all competitions.

The Catalan giants are expected to trigger the 22-year-old's €58 million release clause next week. Diario Sport has claimed that the player is keen on the move and has even agreed to sign an unusual contract at the Camp Nou.

Williams is set to sign a six-year contract with a salary that increases with every passing season. The lengthy contract will also enable Barca amortize their funds over a longer period of time.

Barcelona are hoping to sell a few first-team players and announce their agreement over a new contract with deferred wages for their second-highest earner Frenkie de Jong. If everything falls in place, Williams' move to Catalonia could be announced as soon as next week.

