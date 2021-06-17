Barcelona boss confirms the club have a verbal agreement with Dutch star 

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that the club will soon make an official announcement on Memphis Depay.

Depay has been linked heavily with a move to Barcelona as the Blaugrana are keen to add more firepower to their squad this summer.

Due to their difficult financial situation, Barcelona have resorted to several free transfers this season. Having already signed Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero this summer, Depay is the next free agent Barcelona will snap up.

Memphis Depay will join Barcelona as a free agent, contract to be signed soon and here we go.



Ronald Koeman confirms to Voetbal International: "The deal is almost done. Not signed yet, but it's almost completed. I strongly wanted him since months".

Koeman has confirmed that Depay hasn’t signed for Barcelona yet, but it’s just a matter of time before that happens.

“Memphis said something about it today and I can confirm that. It’s almost done. It hasn’t been signed yet, but almost. I wanted him last January, but if it does happen now, that’s great.”

Koeman also wanted a reunion with Gini Wijnaldum, but the former Liverpool midfielder has joined PSG instead.

The Dutchman explained that Wijnaldum made the decision not to join Barcelona.

“That also had to do with the situation at Barcelona. Another party has intervened. I talked to Gini about it and it was up to him to make the choice,” Koeman said.

Memphis Depay wants to play for Barcelona

Memphis Depay has admitted that he wants to sync up with former Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman.

'I want to play for Koeman' - Depay has heart set on Barcelona move

He insisted that he is focused on doing well for the Netherlands at Euro 2020 and that news of an official move to Barcelona will be made public soon.

“Everyone knows that I have been linked with Barca for a long time now, and I want to play for Ronald Koeman. Just wait, and then the news will come. Now I’m focused on Netherlands.”

Depay resurrected his career at Lyon after a sub-par spell at Manchester United. The Dutchman scored 20 goals and provided 12 assists for the French side last season and was one of the best attacking players in Ligue 1.

