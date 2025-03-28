Barcelona boss Hansi Flick makes feelings clear as he makes claim about winning treble this season

Hansi Flick has admitted that Barcelona are looking to win the treble this season. The Catalan side are doing well in all competitions and have the opportunity to win all trophies at hand this season.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the win over Osasuna, Flick claimed that Barcelona wanted to fight for all trophies this season. He said:

"We have the opportunity to win all three titles, we want to fight for all of them."

It was not the first time the German manager spoke about the treble but his tone has changed since saying that it was not easy to think about the silverware in February. He was quoted by Managing Barca as saying:

Ad

Trending

"Winning the treble? Oh! It’s not easy at all. It’s very difficult, but no excuses; we have to do our best. When you see the quality of the other teams, it’s amazing. That’s what football is all about, and it’s great for everyone to play these games at the highest level.”

Ad

Flick also spoke about the treble earlier this month and stated that his side were defying the odds and punching above their weight by fighting for the treble. He said via Sportstar:

“The team is doing really great, they are focussed, no excuses, just focus on the next match. It’s not easy to manage everything, we have to accept it… we’ll give everything. We have three competitions, we will fight for three trophies and when we started the season, nobody expected it would be like that on the first of March, but the team is doing great.”

Ad

Barcelona won 3-0 on Thursday night despite missing a few first-team players. Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo scored in the first half before Robert Lewandowski sealed the win in a dominating performance by the Catalan side.

Barcelona players respond after Hansi Flick's push last month

Hansi Flick sent a strong message to his Barcelona players last month and claimed that they must improve for the club to have any chance of winning the league title. He claimed that the midfield along was not responsible for creating chances in the game and said via ESPN:

Ad

"It's not always in the midfield where we build up, it's also very important in the box. I am not happy about that and this is where we can do it better. The players are also not happy with the performance, but very happy with the three points. We are still top of the table and this is a good situation. We always said we want to improve, be better, a better team. I think today we have to improve a lot."

Barcelona are on top of the table with 63 points from their 28 matches. Real Madrid are second with 60 points after dropping 5 points in their last 5 matches, while Atletico Madrid are 3rd with 56 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback