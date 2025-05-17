Barcelona boss Hansi Flick makes stance clear on using homegrown XI in game against Villarreal

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has announced that the club is considering an all-homegrown starting XI in their next La Liga game against Villarreal. The clash will take place in front of the Blaugrana faithful at the Estadio Lluis Companys this weekend (May 18).

Barca have already secured La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. They will be basking in a domestic treble for Flick during his inaugural season. The German boss confirmed in his press conference ahead of the Villarreal game that there had been discussions about fielding homegrown players (via Barca Universal):

"A starting XI with only homegrown players? We’ve talked about it, yes."

The potential all-La Masia starting lineup would be a boon to the club's academy. It is worth noting that, under the German tactician, prospects such as Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, and Marc Casado enjoyed quality game time this season.

Meanwhile, Villarreal are contenders for Champions League qualification and will prove a stiff examination for a celebrating Barcelona side. Despite already clinching the title, Flick has been eager to emphasize how important it is to remain grounded for the remaining fixtures.

Barcelona clinch 28th LaLiga title with 2-0 victory over Espanyol

Barcelona won their 28th La Liga title with a 2-0 win over city rivals Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium, clinching the trophy two matches in advance. They also clinched a treble on the domestic front, having already won the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup this season.

It was a hard-fought game, with some early opportunities for Espanyol. But Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal finally broke the stalemate in the 53rd minute, cutting inside from the right and hitting a left-foot shot into the top of the net. Then Yamal found Fermin Lopez, who sealed the win at the end of stoppage time with a shot.

Espanyol, even with the defeat, were a difficult side. However, the loss means they could struggle to hold onto their La Liga spot next season. They need wins in their remaining games, as they sit just five points away from the relegation zone.

With head coach Hansi Flick at the helm, Barcelona has had a spectacular season. Aside from their sweep of domestic trophies, the Blaugrana were widely expected to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League. However, they were unable to get past a sturdy Inter Milan outfit.

