Barcelona boss Hansi Flick rejects idea of signing Deco’s favourite Luis Diaz; identifies 2 other wingers club should target instead: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has rejected sporting director Deco's plans to sign Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. The German tactician has identified Athletic Club's Nico Williams and Atlanta's Ademola Lookman as potential alternatives who are better suited to his system.

Diaz has played a key role in powering the Reds to the top of the Premier League standings. He has racked up 13 goals and five assists in 42 appearances this season.

It is no secret that Deco has been a long-term admirer of the Colombian forward. He has allegedly plotted a move for the 28-year-old on multiple occasions in the past, but to no avail.

The probability of Diaz's move to Catalonia became even slimmer after Flick's preference of Williams and Lookman came to light. The Spaniard, who has been impressive for Los Leones and the Spain national team, has also been a long-term target for Barcelona.

With his experience of playing in Spain (29 goals and 28 assists in 158 appearances) and a strong bond with Barca's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, the 22-year-old will certainly be atop the Catalan giants' wishlist. However, he has a release clause worth around €58 million, and with Athletic Club unwilling to negotiate, a move for him could be tricky.

On the other hand, Lookman's recent performances for Atalanta have turned the heads of multiple top European clubs. He has racked up 18 goals and seven assists in 32 games this season, inspiring his side to third place in Serie A.

Of late, Barca have considered making a move for the Nigerian. With a bid in the range of €40 million likely to be accepted by Atalanta, the 27-year-old will be a more economical option than Williams.

While Flick and Deco have made their respective recommendations, the final decision on the transfer is likely to be made by president Joan Laporta.

Barcelona are one win away from their longest winning streak under Hansi Flick

Spanish giants Barcelona are just one win away from their longest winning streak under German tactician Hansi Flick.

The Catalan giants have a massive opportunity to take the lead in the LaLiga title race in their upcoming fixture against Osasuna. A win would take them three points clear of Real Madrid and seven clear of Atletico Madrid.

It would also be their eighth win in a row, breaking the record for the longest win streak under Flick. Earlier this season, they won seven games on the trot, scoring 23 goals and conceding just five.

Ironically, the team that broke their streak was Osasuna, securing a surprise 4-2 victory at El Sadar. While the German coach had rotated his squad heavily for that game, the players and himself will certainly be seeking revenge in the reverse fixture.

The fixture was originally set to play out on March 8, but was postponed after the untimely passing of Barca's club doctor, Carles Minarro. It will now be played at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 27.

