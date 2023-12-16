Barcelona boss Xavi confirms club are keeping tabs on player dubbed 'the next Lionel Messi'

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has shed light on the club's interest in Claudio Echeverri, who has been dubbed by SPORT as 'the next Lionel Messi'.

The 17-year-old Argentine sensation currently plays for River Plate and has attracted attention from several top European clubs. It is anticipated he might make a move in the upcoming January transfer window or next summer, given his contract with River Plate is set to expire in December 2024.

Echeverri's skills, particularly during the under-17 World Cup, have not gone unnoticed, where his three goals propelled Argentina to the semi-finals. This performance sparked interest from other major clubs, including La Liga contenders Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Barca's interest in Echeverri came into the spotlight during a press conference before their game against Valencia, as Xavi discussed the prodigy. The manager said (via Football Espana):

“Echeverri is a talent; beyond the three goals against Brazil, he is a differential footballer but this is down to the scouting department, and they are on it.”

Reports from SPORT (via Forbes) reveal that Barcelona have initiated talks with River Plate, considering a potential deal that could surpass the €25 million mark. The Catalan giants are reportedly ready to offer up to €30 million, exceeding Echeverri's release clause, to facilitate a payment in installments.

The urgency to finalize a deal is also echoed by Echeverri's representatives, who reportedly favor completing the transfer in the forthcoming winter window. This would enable the youngster to join Barca in June 2024.

Sergi Roberto reflects on the unexpected exit of Lionel Messi from Barcelona

Sergi Roberto has recently shared his astonishment over Lionel Messi's unexpected departure from the club in 2021. Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain, after the expiration of his contract with Barcelona, left many, including Roberto, in disbelief.

The club's inability to offer Lionel Messi a new contract led to his exit as a free agent, irrespective of his legendary status and deep-rooted association with Barca. Speaking on the B3TTer podcast, Roberto revealed what the players had been thinking ahead of Messi's exit (via GOAL):

“Leo Messi’s departure shocked me a lot. Neither I nor my team-mates expected it. We thought he was going to renew. It’s been a few years now, but nobody knows what really happened in those days. I thought he was going to play here his whole career. Leo Messi is the best player in the club’s history, in football history"

"You expect to see him the next day in training, but suddenly he’s not there. It’s like the club was starting from scratch. He was part of all of the good years for the club. You never see him talk about how he’s the best, how important he is to others. He always looks out for the team’s best interests.”

Lionel Messi's departure impacted the team on the field and also left an emotional imprint on those who played alongside him at Barcelona.