Barcelona boss Xavi demands signing of La Liga midfielder in January transfer window: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has called for the Blaugrana to sign more midfield reinforcements this January, with Girona's Aleix Garcia topping the list according to a Fichajes report.

Girona are one of the biggest surprise teams this season, tied atop the La Liga on 48 points with Real Madrid. They have the most free-flowing offense in La Liga, having scored 46 goals in 19 matches. One of the key contributors of their success has been midfielder Aleix Garcia.

Garcia joined Girona permanently in 2021 on a free transfer from fellow Spanish side Eibar. This season, he has really controlled the midfield for Girona, establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in La Liga currently.

Garcia has been instrumental in Girona's wins over top La Liga opposition like Barcelona (2-4 win at the Camp Nou) and Atletico Madrid (4-3 win at home). He has played all across the midfield from attacking to defensive midfield, dominating in every aspect. He has returned 3 goals and 4 assists, while also captaining his side in 13 of the 19 games this season.

Xavi believes that Garcia's technicality, leadership and determination perfectly fit the player profile that he is looking for. In the absence of key midfielders like Gavi and Pedri, Garcia could be an pivotal signing for the second half of Barcelona's season. However, given the club's financial situation, they are looking to sell a licensed entertainment entity called Barca Studios to finance Xavi's desired signings. Until that deal gets completed, Garcia's transfer looks unlikely.

Barcelona defender named Danish Player of the Year

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has been named the Danish Player of the Year for 2023 as voted by his fellow Danish footballers across the country.

Expressing his delight over the win, Christensen said:

"This award means a lot to me because they are my fellow professionals who have voted. That is very special."

Christensen edged out other Danish stars like Manchester United duo Rasmus Højlund and five-time winner Christian Eriksen, as well as 2022 winner Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to the title.

Christensen had a brilliant first season at Barcelona, making 41 appearances en route to La Liga and Spanish Super Cup titles. He formed a formidable back line with fellow stars Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde as the Blaugrana only conceded 20 goals in the entire La Liga season.

The Blaugrana will be hoping Christensen carries his superb form into the second half of the 2024 season, as they take on Napoli in the Champions League Round of 16 and look to fight back in La Liga.