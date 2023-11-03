Barcelona boss Xavi shares Pedri fitness update ahead of Real Sociedad fixture

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has given an update on the fitness of midfielder Pedri before their game against Real Sociedad.

The talented 20-year-old is poised to make a comeback after a hiatus of three months due to injury. An unfortunate muscle injury during a training session on August 24 sidelined him longer than anticipated. He suffered a quadriceps injury that kept him out of action.

Initially projected for a six-week recovery, unforeseen delays extended his time out. However, the good news for fans and the team is his availability for the upcoming weekend match.

Xavi, in his Friday press conference ahead of their clash with Sociedad, spoke about Pedri's readiness, stating (via GOAL):

"He's available and at 100 percent. To me, he looks ready and it's great news for the team."

Pedri had hoped to mark his return in the El Clasico, which took place last weekend. However, Barcelona's medical team decided against it, concluding he wasn't fit enough to face Real Madrid. The match ended in a 2-1 defeat for Barca.

Now, with Pedri back in contention, the Blaugrana will play Real Sociedad. He will hopefully be available for their next match, a challenging encounter with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League during the week.

Barcelona manager Xavi agrees with Ilkay Gundogan's comments

Xavi Hernandez has resonated the sentiments expressed by Ilkay Gundogan. The latter had criticized Barcelona for a lack of visible emotion and anger following their loss to Real Madrid in the El Clasico.

Gundogan's statements have made headlines not just in Spain, but globally. However, Xavi assured that these remarks have stirred no controversies within the team. During a press conference before Barcelona's face-off against Real Sociedad in La Liga, he explained (via ESPN):

"Conforming is not part of Barcelona's DNA. There is a demand for excellence and to win here. Gundogan's interview was spoken about within the dressing room. He clarified what he meant and there is no problem. No one has to tell us what the demands are at Barca, especially me having spent my whole life at the club.

"We agree with Gundogan and don't see any controversy. We lost El Clasico because we made mistakes. There was a lack of concentration and we disconnected."

El Clasico saw two goals from Jude Bellingham overshadow Gundogan's initial effort to open the scoring. Barca, aiming to reclaim their winning momentum, will compete against the fifth-positioned Real Sociedad, especially after lagging four points behind leaders Madrid and Girona.