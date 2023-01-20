Barcelona and Brazil legend Dani Alves arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves has been taken into custody under suspicion of sexual assault. Accusations were made against the Brazilian on 30 December, 2022, after his visit to a nightclub in Barcelona (via GOAL).

Dani Alves has now been arrested in Catalunya. He arrived at the Mossos d'Esquadra de Les Corts police station this morning (20 January) to testify against these allegations.

GOAL News @GoalNews Dani Alves has been arrested in Catalunya under suspicion of sexual assault. Dani Alves has been arrested in Catalunya under suspicion of sexual assault.

The former Blaugrana defender will now have to attend another court hearing at the Ciutat de la Justicia in Barcelona, where a judge will rule on his provisional situation as the case continues to be investigated.

Catalonia’s Supreme Court confirmed that it has opened proceedings 'for an alleged crime of sexual assault as a result of the complaint filed by a woman for events that allegedly occurred in a nightclub in Barcelona last month' (via The Mirror).

A spokesman for the regional Mossos D’Esquadra stated:

“A man accused of an indecent assault at a nightclub in Barcelona late last year has been arrested. He has now been taken to court after making a statement to the police. It will be up to the court now to decide what measures to take.”

Dani Alves had a stellar and decorated career at Camp Nou. The Brazilian right-back won the UEFA Champions League three times with the Blaugrana. He also won six La Liga titles during his time in Catalonia, amongst other trophies.

The defender has registered 408 appearances across competitions for the Spanish giants, scoring 22 goals and providing 105 assists.

"No, for God’s sake” - Barcelona legend Dani Alves pleads innocence amid sexual assault allegations

Dani Alves has commented on the situation he finds himself in. The Brazilian has firmly denied these allegations, pleading his innocence. He said (via GOAL):

"Yes, I was in that place, with more people, enjoying myself. And people who know me know that I love to dance. I was dancing and enjoying myself without invading the space of others. I don’t know who that lady is."

"You arrive at a bathroom and you don’t have to ask who’s there. I have never invaded anyone’s space. How am I going to do it with a woman or a girl? No, for God’s sake.”

AFP News Agency @AFP #UPDATE Brazil defender Dani Alves was taken into custody on Friday in Spain over allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December, police said. #UPDATE Brazil defender Dani Alves was taken into custody on Friday in Spain over allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December, police said. https://t.co/a9eDfnd1UE

Dani Alves is currently reported to be in a cell underneath the Barcelona court, ahead of the aforementioned judge's ruling. The Mirror reports that the Brazilian is unlikely to be remanded in custody.

