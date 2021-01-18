Barcelona captain Lionel Messi could miss multiple games in La Liga and Copa del Rey following Super Cup red card 

Lionel Messi received the first red card of his Barcelona career in extra-time of the Supercopa de Espana final against Athletic Bilbao.

The Blaugrana ultimately lost the final and will have to make do without their captain for some upcoming fixtures following the dismissal.

Spanish rules guiding suspensions sees red cards carried over into all domestic competitions, including the Copa del Rey, LaLiga and Super Cup.

Lionel Messi's two-game ban for the red card means that he will miss Thursday's Copa del Rey clash with Cornella, in addition to the weekend's La Liga game against Elche.

(🌕) Competition Committee will meet this week to decide the length of Messi’s suspension. He is certain to miss 2 games but it could be doubled, depending on how the committee categorizes the foul. The ban will be served across La Liga & CDR. @moillorens @samuelmarsden #FCB 🇦🇷🔴 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) January 18, 2021

However, further suspension could be served if the Spanish football authorities (RFEF) deem the foul to have been too violent.

It is understood that an additional two-game ban could be added to the current suspension, meaning Lionel Messi would miss next week's Copa del Rey fixture (if Barcelona qualify), as well as the visit of Athletic Bilbao to Camp Nou in La Liga.

The Argentina international was sent off in what was his 753rd game for Barcelona for an off-camera incident.

He had elbowed Bilbao forward Asier Vilalibre in the last minute of extra-time and despite being missed by the pitch referee, VAR intervened to give him his marching orders.

Can Barcelona cope in the absence of Lionel Messi?

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Lionel Messi played a key role in the upturn in Barcelona's fortunes at the start of the year, but the club will have to do without him for a couple of games.

The Rosario native was likely to sit out Thursday's Copa del Rey clash regardless of his red card and even in his absence, Barcelona are expected to see off their third-division opponent.

POST GAME REACTION | @JordiAlba analyzes the Spanish Super Cup final. pic.twitter.com/2QFpTbXpD7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 18, 2021

However, it is in La Liga where the situation becomes more dicey, as well as next week's Copa opponent - depending on if the Blaugrana get there and who they are paired with.

Without Lionel Messi, Barcelona are not the same side, owing to the 33-year-old's mercurial abilities.

With pressure mounting on Ronald Koeman, the 53-year-old would have needed the game-changing abilities of his talisman to help calm the storm.

In his absence, other players have to step up significantly, otherwise they run the risk of seeing the club's hopes for a trophy this season end at the mid-point stage.