Barcelona close to agreeing deal for striker - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on an agreement to sign Luuk de Jong from Sevilla. Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Catalans have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the Dutch striker.

If reports are to be believed, Barcelona are now closing in on finding an agreement with Sevilla for the deal to go through before the transfer window slams shut tonight.

Barcelona are progressing in negotiations to sign Luuk de Jong from Sevilla. Talks now advanced to sign Dutch striker - personal terms agreed and club close to reach an agreement! 🔴🇳🇱 #FCB #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Earlier, Barcelona parted ways with as many as three players on deadline day. Striker Rey Manaj joined Spezia in Italy on loan with an option to make it permanent. Both Emerson Royal and Ilaix Moriba also left Camp Nou by joining Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig respectively.

With several players now offloaded, Barcelona have turned their attention to bringing in reinforcements in attack. Due to the absence of Sergio Aguero due to injury, Barcelona lack depth in front of goal and De Jong has been identified as the ideal target. The La Liga giants will be increasingly hopeful of getting the deal over the line as negotiations continue to progress at a steady pace.

Barcelona in talks to offload Antoine Griezmann

With the summer transfer deadline fast approaching, Barcelona are actively involved in trying to offload Antoine Griezmann. Although it seemed like the Frenchman would stay at Camp Nou, Barcelona wanted to include him in a swap deal to land Joao Felix. However, Atletico Madrid were quick to reject the proposal.

Despite their initial approach not coming to fruition, Barcelona are still probing the idea of parting ways with Griezmann. The Catalans are in advanced talks to try and allow Griezmann to join Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to make it permanent next summer.

Antoine Griezmann deal now advanced between Barcelona & Atletico Madrid working on final details of the negotiation: it’s expected to be a loan with obligation to buy. Work in progress. 🔴🇫🇷 #Atleti #FCB #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Both Griezmann and Atletico Madrid are believed to be open to the idea of a reunion. Meanwhile, Barcelona are expected to demand at least €50 million in exchange for activating the clause to sign Griezmann permanently next summer.

Considering how Ronald Koeman has openly admitted his desire to sign a new striker earlier this month, the arrival of De Jong could be a priority for Barcelona.

With talks progressing steadily over De Jong's arrival and Griezmann's potential exit, Barcelona are set to endure a busy finish to deadline day. However, it remains to be seen if they can manage to get everything over the line in time.

