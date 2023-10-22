Barcelona complete sale of 20-year-old star for meagre €3 million fee: Fabrizio Romano

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have finalized the sale of winger Estanis Pedrola to Sampdoria for €3 million as the obligation clause in his loan deal was triggered on Sunday, October 22.

Pedrola joined the Serie B side this summer on a loan deal, which included a clause that the move would be made permanent if the 20-year-old made ten appearances for Sampdoria. The winger was subbed on during their 2-0 win over Cosenza, marking his tenth appearance for the Italian club.

Pedrola's tenure with Sampdoria includes nine league fixtures, in which he has scored three goals, and a single Coppa Italia match. The emerging talent predominantly occupies the right-wing position.

Barcelona didn't sever ties with Pedrola without safeguarding their interests. A 50% sell-on clause has been included in the contract, indicating the club's lofty estimation of his potential worth. There is also a buy-back clause valid until 2025, enabling the La Liga giants to reclaim the winger for €7 million.

President Joan Laporta reveals reason behind Barcelona's rebuff of €100 million offer for Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has laid bare the reasons behind the club's decision to decline a staggering €100 million bid from Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong. Amid fervent speculations in the summer of 2022, the Dutch international was on the radar of many Premier League outfits, with United leading the charge.

Despite numerous overtures from the Red Devils, De Jong refused to entertain a move to the Premier League club. For Barcelona, the willingness to even consider selling their prized asset emerged solely out of fiscal necessity. Nevertheless, Barca chose to keep their midfield engine. Speaking on the motive behind this decision, Laporta said (via GOAL):

“We cannot improve sportingly if we do not do our homework economically. We have had the opportunity to sell Frenkie de Jong for €100m, and we did not want to do it so as not to lose our ability to be competitive.”

With his performances in the 2022/23 season, De Jong has solidified his position as an indispensable cog in Barcelona's tactical setup. According to reports, the Blaugrana are preparing to offer the Dutchman a new contract to extend his stay in Catalonia.