Barcelona to bring in a host of new players in the coming weeks - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that the club will have many new signings in the coming weeks. Laporta said new signing Sergio Aguero from Manchester City is just the first of a series of new players to join Barcelona this summer, according to Barca Blaugranes.

Speaking at a press conference after Sergio Aguero's arrival, Laporta said:

"He is the first of a series of signings you will see in the coming month.”

Barcelona completed their first signing of the summer, bringing in Sergio Aguero from Man City on a free transfer. However, Aguero is not the only player Barcelona have arranged a deal for.

According to reports coming out of Spain, Barcelona have already accepted a deal to bring in Manchester City defender Eric Garcia on a free transfer. Eric Garcia was a La Masia graduate before joining Manchester City in 2017.

Due to the current financial conditions at the club, Barcelona have been forced into signing free agents this summer. However, that hasn't restricted the club from signing big players.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Liverpool midfielder Georgino Wijnaldum, again on a free transfer. The Catalan giants have also been linked with Lyon forward Memphis Depay this summer.

Apart from a host of free agents set to come into the Nou Camp, Barcelona are also closing in on bringing Brazilian full-back Emerson Royal from Real Betis in a deal costing €9 million.

Official. Sergio Agüero joins Barcelona, contract signed until June 2023 as club statement confirms. 🔵🔴 #FCB



Next ones: Eric Garcia until June 2026 in the next days as Emerson Royal, Georginio Wijnaldum until June 2024 in the next weeks once medicals will be completed. ⌛️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2021

Barcelona president Joan Laporta welcomes Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero became the first Laporta signing at Barcelona since his appointment as the club's president back in March. In the press release following Aguero's arrival at the club, Laporta said:

“Welcome to FC Barcelona, it is a pride to have you as a Barca player. You have always been a player desired by Barca, for your quality, way of playing. You have that genuine style of playing that fits with our team."

Laporta believes Sergio Aguero is a perfect fit for a position Barcelona need strengthening in. The Blaugrana have struggled to find a player who can partner Lionel Messi up front since the departure of Luis Suarez. Laporta added:

“The signing of Agüero is because he is an exceptional player, he plays in a position that is very important in any system and in ours too."

