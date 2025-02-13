Barcelona confirm long-term contract extension for teenage star, new deal will see player stay at club until 2029

Barcelona have reached an agreement for the extension of central defender Pau Cubarsi's contract. In an official statement, La Blaugrana confirmed that the teenager will remain with the club until the summer of 2029.

The 18-year-old's previous deal was set to expire in 2027. The Catalan side have done well to tie down one of their best players who has shown incredible ability in over a year of first-team action.

Cubarsi made his debut for Barcelona in January 2024, coming off the bench in a 3-1 win over Unionistas in the Copa del Rey. He quickly became a key piece under Xavi and impressed many with his defensive anticipation and positioning. He is also adept on the ball.

Trending

This season, he has continued to be a cornerstone in defense for the side and a leading example for Hansi Flick's trust in the academy. He has made 36 appearances, helping keep 10 clean sheets and collecting three assists.

Barcelona sporting director opens up on transfer plans amid links to Bundesliga defender

Barcelona sporting director Deco insisted that the club would not make any rash decisions and would analyze their position before making any moves. Speaking to Spanish outlet Sport, he said:

“What we need to do now is to calm down a bit after the market. We have to keep our feet on the ground, analyze what happened to us, the difficulties we have had, whether we are going to have them in the future or not, and what we can do."

The Catalan giants have been linked to signing Bayer Leverkusen central defender Jonathan Tah. The German's contract is set to expire in the summer and a free transfer could be easier for the side amid their financial troubles.

However, Deco played down concerns over needing another centre-back, saying:

“We know the team we have today, there are many things that change, such as the case of Eric Garcia. There are many variables that we do not control, but the idea is there and we know what we want. If the question refers to whether we have four central defenders, it will be difficult to bring in something, that’s true."

With Ronald Araujo just returning to fitness, Barcelona have largely depended on Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez. Eric Garcia has also stepped in defense and midfield. It remains to be seen if they would look to bolster their options with Tah.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback